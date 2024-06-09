Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 5: Tanjiro completes Kanroji and Iguro’s training while meddling between the Shinazugawa brothers

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 5, titled I Even Ate Demons..., aired on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST. The episode follows Tanjiro as he completes his training under Mitsuri and Iguro before joining Sanemi’s rigorous training regimen. Here, he reunites with Genya and Zenitsu.

Tension escalates between the Shinazugawa brothers, leading Tanjiro to intervene, resulting in a brawl with Sanemi. As such, Tanjiro gets banned from Sanemi’s training and proceeds to train under Himejima alongside Zenitsu.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 5 sees Tanjiro intervening between the Shinazugawa brothers as he confronts Sanemi

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 5 opening events: Tanjiro joins training under Love Hashira Mitsuri and then Snake Hashira Iguro

Trending

Expand Tweet

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 5 picks up where the previous episode left off. Tanjiro arrives to join the training under the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji. Upon arriving, Mitsuri welcomes him with snacks, serving him pancakes and even feeding him. After he's finished eating, she asks him to join the training.

The narrative shifts to Tanjiro and the others ready to train, wearing dancing costumes. For her flexibility training, Mitsuri instructs them to perform various dance moves and stretches to enhance the sharpness of their techniques. However, when she demonstrates stretching, Tanjiro feels that her training resembles brute-force training instead.

Tanjiro saves Genya from Sanemi (Image via Ufotable)

After Kanroji’s intense flexibility training, Tanjiro arrives at the Snake Hashira, Iguro Obanai’s training grounds. Iguro greets Tanjiro, mentioning that he has been waiting for him. He interrupts Tanjiro’s greetings, revealing he knows about his time training under Kanroji. The narrative briefly shows Iguro receiving a message from Kanroji about her fun time training Tanjiro, which incites Iguro’s wrath.

He tells Tanjiro that he won’t go easy on him. Tanjiro's Hashira training begins on the ground where several trainees are tied up. He informs Tanjiro that he must swing his sword while avoiding the tied-up trainees.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 5: Tanjiro completes Iguro’s training

Expand Tweet

In Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 5, a scared Tanjiro begins training with Iguro, who gives him a wooden sword and demonstrates the required move. Tanjiro's cautious and slow attempts irritate Iguro, leading to a sparring session. However, Tanjiro gets distracted by the tied-up trainees and hesitates, getting hit by Iguro, who critiques his hesitation.

Struggling in the tight space, Tanjiro wonders how Iguro bends his wooden sword while battling the mental pressure of avoiding the trainees. Later, unbound trainees admire Tanjiro's determination. His resolve also inspires them to train harder.

After three days of struggling, Tanjiro changes his approach on the fourth day, imagining a real-life combat scenario. This improves his precision, allowing him to dodge Iguro’s attack and land a hit, cutting the hem of Iguro's haori. Iguro declares Tanjiro’s training is complete but reprimands him for being too friendly with Kanroji, leaving Tanjiro puzzled about Iguro's dislike for him.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 5: Tanjiro stands up for Genya and fights Sanemi

Expand Tweet

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 5 continues as Tanjiro heads towards Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa’s dojo. Along the way, he encounters a panicked Zenitsu who pleads with Tanjiro to help him escape.

However, Shinazugawa intervenes, knocks out Zenitsu, and instructs Tanjiro to carry him. Tanjiro then joins Sanemi’s rigorous training regimen without breaks, noting Sanemi's especially harsh treatment compared to Iguro, who allowed breaks during training.

After training, Tanjiro overhears a tense exchange between Genya and Sanemi in the lobby. Sanemi harshly criticizes Genya, calling him weak and suggesting he quit being a demon slayer. Genya reveals he consumed a demon to continue fighting, enraging Sanemi, who attacks him.

Zenitsu watches the fight unfold (Image via Ufotable)

Tanjiro intervenes and protects Genya but they’re both forced outside by Sanemi's blow. Zenitsu watches the unfolding conflict, puzzled by the situation. Sanemi threatens to severely injure Genya unless he quits the corps. Tanjiro defends Genya, arguing on his behalf and vowing to keep him safe.

But Sanemi remains unmoved and attacks Tanjiro, who blocks the punch and counterattacks, urging Zenitsu to escape with Genya. With Genya's warning, Tanjiro narrowly avoids Sanemi’s next strike, sustaining only a minor cut.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 5 closing events: Tanjiro gets banned from Sanemi’s training and joins Himejima’s training

Tanjiro hits Sanemi (Image via Ufotable)

In the concluding scenes of Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 5, Genya tries to stop Sanemi, but Zenitsu drags him away. Zenitsu calls Sanemi a "freak," and Genya punches him, defending his brother. Meanwhile, other trainees attempt to break up the escalating conflict between Tanjiro and Sanemi.

Later, Tanjiro faces consequences for his actions, leading to the suspension of his training under Sanemi and orders to avoid him. Despite this, Genya continues training under Sanemi, but the tension between the brothers remains unresolved.

The episode ends as Tanjiro and Zenitsu reach the training grounds of Gyomei Himejima, the Stone Hashira, at a waterfall. They join Inosuke and others who are already training. Himejima welcomes them, but they’re startled by the intensity of Himejima's training methods.

Related links: