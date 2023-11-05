Why does Genya use a gun in Demon Slayer? Explained

Demon Slayer is full of interesting characters with remarkable development, and Genya Shinazugawa is one of them. The Swordsmith Village Arc, in which Genya Shinazugawa played one of the key roles, marked the conclusion of season 3 of the Demon Slayer anime. With that, fans finally get to know more about this mysterious character, who was briefly introduced in season 1.

Genya, the younger brother of the Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa, was the fifth and final candidate to pass the last selection exam with Tanjirou and the others. In the battles of the Swordsmith Village, his fighting style is finally revealed, and fans learn that he is the only Demon Slayer who uses a gun when he fights.

Season 1 unveiled his incredible enthusiasm about acquiring his own katana and season 3 featured the shocking revelation of him fighting using a gun as his primary weapon, which took the audience by surprise.

Fans are now curious to know the reason behind why he switched his weapon of choice.

Genya chooses a gun in Demon Slayer as he is incapable of performing Breathing Techniques

In the Demon Slayer series, Breathing Techniques are essential to put an end to the demons, as they ensure that the demons are unable to regenerate upon being decapitated. But it is revealed in episode 6 of season 3 (Chapter 115 in the manga) that Genya is, in fact, incapable of performing any Breathing Techniques.

Hence, using a sword wouldn't be very effective for him in defeating the demons and fulfilling his dream of becoming a Hashira. So, Genya had to find other means of fighting and getting stronger.

In order to compensate for his inability, Genya uses a double-barreled shotgun with bullets made of the Scarlet Crimson Iron Sand and Scarlet Ore, the same material that is used to make the Nichirin Swords. These bullets are crafted by the skilled swordsmiths of the Swordsmith Village and are powerful enough to decapitate the demons.

Genya beyond Nichirin bullets

Genya is truly one of the most unique Demon Slayers in the whole series, and his unconventional ways of eliminating demons are unlike any other. Other than his gun, he has other weapons in his arsenal too.

Despite how powerful Nichirin bullets are, they alone wouldn't be enough to take down the stronger demons, especially the Upper and Lower Moons as they can use Blood-Demon Art and have extraordinary regenerative abilities. To increase his chances of winning on such occasions, Genya also carries a short Nichirin Blade.

Unable to perform Breathing Techniques, Genya trained under the Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima and learned a style called Repetitive Action that mimics the Breathing Techniques. This allowed him to achieve Total Concentration, which matches Water Breathing or Flame Breathing.

In the battle with the Upper Moon 4, Hantengu, fans also learn about Genya's astounding ability to temporarily gain demonic powers by consuming demon flesh. This proves just how unique he is and showcases his strong determination to become a Hashira.

Regardless of his inadequacy in swordsmanship due to his shortcomings, his inability to use Breathing Styles is not enough to put out his burning passion to become a Hashira. Genya's strong determination to reunite with his family and his diligence is on par with that of Tanjirou's.

Being able to acquire so many different skills and effectively implement them during fights, coupled with his smart and quick thinking, makes him a formidable member of the Demon Slayer Corps. Genya Shinazugawa's notable development since his introduction in season 1 has made him one of the most admired characters in the community.

