Demon Slayer: Every Nichirin Sword in the series, ranked by design

Demon Slayer's Nichirin Swords are arguably just as famous as the demon slayers themselves. With all manner of unique designs, from the sword whip to a sawed-off shotgun and wakizashi combination, many fans have their favorites regarding design and practicality.

Since every demon slayer has their own type of sword, ranging from standard katanas to serrated edge blades or whips, the uniqueness at play tends to be a matter of debate. As such, this list will be going through every known Nichirin Sword from Demon Slayer, ranking them by uniqueness in design.

Disclaimer: This list will contain spoilers from the Demon Slayer anime and manga.

Mitsuri's whip katana, Zenitsu's sword, and all other Demon Slayer's Nichirin Swords

21) The Yoriichi Type Zero sword/Muichiro Tokito's second blade

The Type Zero sword (Image via Ufotable)

This sword is centuries old, plucked from the Yoriichi Type Zero fighting doll by Muichiro Tokito after dueling it. Given that the sword is centuries old, it's worth going at the bottom of the list for having an ordinary design: sharpened point, dull gray bordering on black coloring, and a standard handguard.

The handguard has a rectangular shape with four angular indentations with black centers and gold borders. Basically, this sword's age denotes a tried and true design.

20) Tanjiro Kamado's first sword

Demon Slayer's main protagonist's first sword (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer's protagonist Tanjiro Kamado's first sword is a basic obsidian black standard katana. The handguard is likewise basic, being a black ring connected to the core of the sword by smaller lines. The design of the handguard resembles a wagon wheel.

This is a standard type of sword - straight and sharpened at the edge. It's altogether ordinary, despite black being a rare color in the series, at least when compared to the amazing blades later on. It also breaks or gets damaged no less than three times throughout Demon Slayer.

19) Sabito's sword

Sabito's sword (Image via Ufotable)

Much like Tanjiro's sword, Sabito's sword is ordinary to look at. It's a basic, dull gray katana. What places it above Tanjiro's is the hexagonal-shaped handguard with the overlapping bronze border. The handguard at least makes it look unique than a typical circle pattern.

The blade served him well in the Final Selection exam for becoming a Demon Slayer. Sabito may have died, but he was Tanjiro's first real friend and real test as a Demon Slayer.

18) Tanjrio Kamado's training katana

Tanjiro's training sword (Image via Ufotable)

During Tanjiro's training, he used a deep blue sword with a hexagonal cut pattern on the handguard. It was meant to display his affinity with the Water Breathing and also was a handoff from his first sensei, Sakonji Urokodaki. When this sword was used up, Tanjiro switched to his black katana.

The Demon Slayer protagonist has a bad habit of breaking his blades. However, this is the only one he doesn't break, not even during the Final Selection against two demons. It served him well up until he replaced it.

17) Yoriichi Tsugikuni's sword

Yoriichi's sword in a flashback (Image via Ufotable)

Another katana, the same type as the Type Zero. The only thing to differentiate it from Type Zero is the black and red coloring. Other than that, it's a regular katana. As these are common to Demon Slayer, the color fusions make them unique.

Since the color of the blade denotes the Breathing Style, Yoriichi's red sword made him proficient in Sun Breathing. Other than that, the sword is older and only remarkable for seeming longer in length.

16) Giyu Tomioka's sword

Giyu and his sword (Image via Ufotable)

Another standard katana and a fusion colored Nichirin Sword that is common to Demon Slayer. In this case, it's Giyu Tomioka's deep blue katana that has the same curvature as the others at the bottom of the list.

What makes it special is the handguard and the engraved words. The sword is emblazoned with the words "Destroyer of Demons" on it, representing his title as the Water Hashira. The handguard is hexagonal with a bronze core and a combination of red and fushia border, an uncommon color and shape.

15) Muichiro Tokito's first sword

Muichiro's first sword (Image via Ufotable)

A startling and dazzling blend of diamond blue, pale white, and the "Destroyer of Demons" label denote the current Water Hashira's blade. Though this one was broken during training with the Yoriichi Type Zero during Demon Slayer's Swordsmith Village arc, it managed to cut down several demons and was swiftly replaced after.

It really did fit with Muichiro Tokito's black and blue aesthetic, down to his hair tips being highlighted blue. Moreover, the gold-colored rectangular hollowed handguard is just the icing on that particular cake.

14) Kyojuro Rengoku's sword

Rengoku, his sword, and fire (Image via Ufotable)

Kyojuro Rengoku's sword, hair, eyes, and everything on his outfit often screamed "fire!" The posthumous Flame Hashira had his sword's color looking like flames going around the edges, his hand guard literally shaped like a flame. The only reason why it's not higher is because there are other unique colors on this list.

In addition, Rengoku's blade was just a katana. It's not curved or a whip or anything. It gets this high up for fitting his fire mastery motif, from his hair to eye color.

13) Kanae Kocho's sword

Kanae Kocho and her sword (Image via Ufotable)

Another posthumous character, Kanae Kocho carried around a light pink colored katana. Her blade's handguard seemed to be the same as Shinobu's: a four-petaled aqua-colored flower with orange trim. Given that Kanae was Shinobu's older sister, it makes sense that the latter would model her blade after her older sister.

The sword itself is a regular katana, painted bright pink with an orange flower handguard. Moreover, it's a unique color, which is why it lands further than the black-colored katanas.

12) Kanao Tsuyuri's sword

Kanao and her sword, mid-attack on Nezuko (Image via Ufotable)

Kanao Tsuyuri carries around a pink-colored katana throughout Demon Slayer. Despite being shorter than a regular katana, or at least shorter in appearance, it has the reach of one and proves itself multiple times. The other unique part is the handguard.

The katana's handguard is circular shaped with a light pastel blue center and border, heavily resembling a flower with three red five-leafed flowers and a winding pattern encompassing the blade. It fits the Flower Breathing style Kanao uses.

11) Sanemi Shinazugawa's sword

Sanemi about to stab Nezuko (Image via Ufotable)

Sanemi Shinazugawa wields a black katana with a jagged, jaw-like pattern, colored and engraved green on both sides. This is indicative of two things: his stubborn and bullheaded nature and his wind-breathing powers. The handguard resembles an eight-pointed star with an overlapping pattern, where each plate has a forest-green core with a silver border.

Sanemi is the Wind Hashira, meaning his blade has "Destroyer of Demons" engraved into the side of the blade. The blade itself may not be all that unique for being a standard katana, but the colors and handguard make it seem serrated.

10) Zenitsu Agatsuma's sword

Zenitsu angry at Tanjiro (Image via Ufotable)

Zenitsu Agatsuma's sword has yellow lightning streaks running along the entire blade. It represents his Thunder Breathing Style, where he controls lightning and thunder. His sword's handguard and hilt are circular-shaped with four indentations.

The center of the handguard is decorated with small triangles and a gold border like mini lightning bolts. The handle's base is gold with white ribbons hanging off it. In other words, it all fits his white and yellow ensemble, representing his lightning powers in miniature.

9) Tanjiro Kamado's third katana

Tanjiro's third sword (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

As befitting Demon Slayer's main protagonist, Tanjiro gets three swords. Following the events of the Swordsmith Village arc, Tanjiro switched to using the katana he found inside the Yoriichi Type Zero that was sharpened and polished by swordsmith Hotaru Haganezuka.

The new blade was a deep black with more intricate material patterns woven into it and the word "Slay" engraved on the side. Tanjiro's handguard switched to the late Kyojuro Rengoku's and the blade's steel was mentioned to be better quality than the standard katana.

8) Obanai Iguro's serpent sword

Obanai's sword in the manga (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

One of the more unique sword designs belonged to Obanai Iguro. The master of the self-created Serpent Breathing Style has a sword that curves similarly to an Indonesian Kris Sword. The lavender-colored sword's shape is molded into waves, resembling a slithering snake.

As the Serpent Hashira, the words "Destroyer of Demons" are engraved into the blade. The handguard is a gold circular shape engraved with twin intertwined snakes connected by several plant patterns. In addition, the sword is also held in a special magnetic leather scabbard that is designed so the blade can be unsheathed vertically to resemble an upward snake strike.

7) Shinobu Kocho's thin rod-like stinger katana

Shinobu's thin blade (Image via Ufotable)

Shinobu's katana is heavily modified. Although it looks the same as any other katana from handle to the hilt, it loses its blade and is replaced by a near needle-thin rod. It is used to inject wisteria poison into demons, to slow them down and paralyze them to compensate for her lack of ability to fully decapitate demons.

As befitting her Insect Breathing, the handguard is designed to bear a resemblance to a four-petaled aqua-colored flower, and the blade is lavender-blue in color. The words "Evil Demon" are engraved on the right side and the word "Destruction" on the left side. Likewise, the sheath has been modified to function as a portable poison mixer and loader.

6) Michikatsu Tsugikuni's katana/Kokushibo's demon sword

The two swords (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Demon Slayer turned demon used to wield a light purple katana. It had a rectangular-shaped handguard with four indentations, with a black center and gold border. It's the demon version of the sword that makes this high up. Arguably one of the most unique single swords, the demon version is a blood mage's dream.

The demon version is made of a combination of scarlet crimson iron sand, scarlet ore, and Kokushibo's own flesh and blood. It's red, with veins and eyes covering the blade and handguard with smaller blades to rend opponents. The handguard even has eyes on it, and the sheath replicates the fleshy appearance.

5) Inosuke Hashibira's serrated katanas

Inosuke's swords (Image via Ufotable)

Hot-headed Inosuke Hashibara is a demon slayer that doesn't seem to follow many sword safety rules. First, his dual katanas don't have handguards but wrappings around the hilts. Secondly, he doesn't have a sheath for the swords, so he has them tied to the sides of his waist.

Finally, Inosuke's swords are serrated katanas. Unlike traditional katanas found with so many Demon Slayers, Inosuke's are made for ripping and tearing via numerous gashes in the blades. It must be working for him because they only broke twice: against the Father Spider Demon and against Muzan.

4) Tengen Uzui's twin cleavers

Tengen's cleavers (Image via Ufotable)

Inosuke is not the only dual-wielding demon slayer, nor the most vain. That dubious honor goes to the nunchuck blade-wielding Tengen. The phrase "Nunchuck Blades" is a bit of a misnomer: Tengen wields twin cleavers that are connected via a metal chain.

The weight of the blades enables them to generate immense explosive force, especially when struck on the ground. The swords are so huge they cannot be sheathed, forcing Tengen to carry them on his back. The hilt is circular with gold in the middle, and the blades have a maroon ring connecting them in the middle.

3) Genya Shinazugawa's shotgun and wakizashi

Genya's gun and sword (Image via Sportskeeda)

Yet another demon slayer who is hot-headed and ill-tempered is Genya Shinazugawa. His equipment matches his temper: a double-barreled sawed-off shotgun that contains ammo made from Nichirn sword metal capable of killing via headshot and a smaller wakizashi.

This combination of sword and gun is unique in a world where the vast majority of demon slayers use katanas. The wakizashi is solid black, with a brown-colored handguard and two hollow ovals that overlap its core. The shotgun changes its appearance after Genya fights Kokushibo, sprouting eyes and veins and firing flesh cartridges.

2) Gyomei Himejima's kusarigama

Gyomei Himejima's weapon in the manga (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

Demon Slayer's Stone Hashira doesn't have an actual sword. Gyomei's weapon is similar to the combination weapon Kusarigama, consisting of an axe attached to a flail via a long chain. The weapon was made of pure iron and considered superior to swords made during the Sengoku period.

The weapon itself sees plenty of use, especially when Muzan and his crew start attacking, killing, and maiming many. This weapon is extremely dangerous and only used by Gyomei. The Stone Hashira is blind and uses this weapon and training to help himself see and fight.

1) Mitsuri Kanroji's whip katana

Mitsuri and her sword (Image via Ufotable)

Mitsuri Kanroji's weapon is a thin, long, and flexible katana that resembles a whip. It gets the top spot because only Mitsuri can use it without cutting herself, the attack range is longer than average swords, and attacks weave through targets to hit different areas or multiple targets simultaneously.

Another unique aspect is that Mitsuri needs to fold the katana multiple times in order to properly sheath it. The whip-katana is pink, and the handguard is shaped like a pink and gold four-leaf clover. As befitting of a Hashira, the words "Destroyer of Demons" are engraved on the side.

This concludes the list of all of the Demon Slayer Nichirin Swords that are ranked based on their designs. The super rare bright ed Nichirin Swords don't count toward this list, as it only refers to making a demon slayer's existing blade red by raising the temperature of the sword through various methods.

A lot of Demon Slayer blades tend to be unique in nature as the list should prove. If there are any that are missing, or otherwise disagreements with the list, readers can add them in the comments.

