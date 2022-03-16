10 interesting facts about Yoriichi most Demon Slayer fans are unaware about

In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, there are plenty of fighters capable of defeating the demons lurking in the dark. The anime follows the story of the major protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, who made a significant transition from being an ordinary charcoal seller to a skilled swordsman.

When Tanjiro crossed his path with the Demon King, the latter was frightened by looking at the Hanafuda earrings the former possessed. These earrings gave him a flashback of a person holding a crimson red Nichirin sword and looking down at him.

This individual is none other than Yoriichi Tsugikuni, a great warrior known for his impeccable swordsmanship. Being regarded as a legend, there is still little known about him. However, this article will feature all the important facts about Yoriichi that fans wonder about.

Demon Slayer: 10 interesting facts about Yoriichi

10) Creator of the Sun Breathing

One of Sun Breathing forms (Image via Ufotable)

The most powerful Breathing Technique in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the Sun Breathing was the creation of Yoriichi Tsugikuni. Moreover, every other Breathing Technique has branched out of it.

Sun Breathing is harder to master for anyone outside of the lineage and also requires immense strength, endurance, and agility.

9) The strongest Demon Slayer of all time

Yoriichi Tsugikuni (Image via Shueisha)

Yoriichi is regarded as the legendary swordsman of the Sengoku Era, and still, there is nobody who can compare to him, even in the current Demon Slayer’s Taisho Era. His capabilities were so immense that his counterparts couldn’t even handle the techniques he used to teach.

8) Demon Slayer Birth Mark

Yoriichi as a kid (Image via Shueisha)

Like other swordsmen, they awaken their Demon Slayer Mark by surviving life-threatening conditions, where the heart rate spikes to 200 bpm with a body temperature of over 39-degree celsius. Yoriichi never really had the need to go through all of this arduous situation, as he was born with the Demon Slayer Mark.

7) Transparent World

Transparent World (Image via Shueisha)

Like Demon Slayer Mark, Yoriichi had access to the Transparent World by birth. Being the most powerful swordsman of all time, he was capable of using this ability proficiently without a sweat.

He used the Transparent World to see through his opponent’s body structure and land a lethal strike on them at a perfectly devised moment. With this ability, he was capable of finding all seven hearts of Muzan Kibutsuji.

6) Defeated Muzan once

Muzan's flashback (Image via Ufotable)

Muzan is a demon who lived for millennia and is the strongest demon in the entirety of Demon Slayer. Being the progenitor of demons and an immortal, there was no one who could pin him down.

However, Yoriichi was the only Demon Slayer capable of defeating Muzan once and drove him to the verge of death. Instead of rebelling back at Yoriichi, Muzan saw escaping as a better option.

5) Kokushibo is his brother

Kokushibo (Image via Shueisha)

Kokushibo, formerly known as Michikatsu Tsugikuni, was Yoriichi's twin brother. Michikatsu was trained by his brother in swordsmanship and other combat skills. Yoriichi also taught him Sun Breathing, but due to his inability to inherit the technique, he resorted to using a branched alternate version called Moon Breathing.

As Yoriichi was superior in all aspects of a Demon Slayer, his brother, Michikatsu, held onto a grudge against him. He turned into a demon with Muzan’s help and took the higher seat in the 12 Demon Moons, taking the name Kokushibo.

4) His relationship with the Kamado family

Yoriichi with Sumiyoshi on the far right (Image via Shueisha)

Yoriichi is not related to Tanjiro as a forefather, but he is still the ancestor of the latter. His unborn child and his wife get slaughtered by a demon and his only brother voluntarily becomes a demon.

As no one was left to carry on Sun Breathing, he passed this technique onto Sumiyoshi, who is the real forefather of Tanjiro. From there on, the Kamado family used Sun Breathing as a traditional ritual dance.

3) Hanafuda earrings

Tanjiro Kamado (Image via Ufotable)

When Tanjiro confronted Muzan, the latter was petrified by having a glance at the earrings Tanjiro possessed. This gave him a flashback of the person looking down at him wearing those exact earrings. These Hanafuda earrings are a strong symbol of a Sun Breathing user.

Yoriichi, along with his Sun Breathing, also passed down his earrings that got handed down from generation to generation in the Kamado family lineage. The Hanafuda earrings Tanjiro wears are the same ones that Yoriichi used to wear.

2) Yoriichi’s Battle Doll

Yoriichi Type Zero (Image via Shueisha)

A Battle Doll was made resembling Yoriichi Tsugikuni by the ancestors of Kotetsu, who were known to be exceptional swordsmiths. The Battle Doll is named Yoriichi Type Zero and looks exactly like the legendary Demon Slayer, but it has six arms.

As two arms were not enough to replicate the movements of the real Yoriichi, the swordsmiths resorted to adding 4 more arms. Half of the face of the Battle Doll was destroyed by Muichiro Tokito during his training.

1) Yoriichi’s Katana

Yoriichi Tsugikuni (Image via Ufotable)

Yoriichi possessed a unique Nichirin sword that used to turn from pitch black to crimson red. After turning red, the sword is capable of burning the demons in conjunction with Yoriichi’s Sun Breathing and also restricts their healing abilities. Yoriichi’s Nichirin Blade is said to be the strongest and still remains unmatched.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

