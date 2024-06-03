Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 review: Ufotable continues stretching Tanjiro’s Hashira training

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4, titled To Bring a Smile to One's Face, was released on June 2, 2024. The episode continues to focus on Tanjiro Kamado’s journey to become stronger through Hashira training under Muichiro Tokito. It primarily features anime-original content, showcasing Tanjiro’s time training under Tokito after completing training with former Sound Hashira Uzui Tengen. Afterward, he moves on to train under Love Hashira Mitsuri.

The narrative of this episode is only briefly covered in a few pages of Mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer chapter 132. Therefore, this Demon Slayer season 4 - Hashira Training episode 4 review focuses on analyzing the use of original content in the anime’s narrative, exploring whether the addition of exclusive scenes enhances or hinders the story's pacing.

Disclaimer: All perspectives in the following review are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Trending

Reviewing Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4: Evaluating the pacing of Ufotable’s adaptation

Production, animation, and narrative review: Did Ufotable overstretch Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 with excessive anime-only additions?

Expand Tweet

Studio Ufotable has done a good job with the production of Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4. The narrative direction is masterful, and the animation is a visual treat. The episode balances humor, action sequences, emotional moments, and character growth for main characters like Tanjiro, Muichiro, Sanemi, and Obanai. Additionally, it focuses on the character growth of minor characters like the trainees, ensuring everyone receives sufficient narrative focus.

The production quality is top-notch, with remarkable voice acting by all cast members, complemented by outstanding soundtracks and background music. However, despite these strengths, Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 does not faithfully adhere to the original manga.

While the storyline remains the same, the episode is filled with anime-exclusive content, with the majority of the narrative being original scenes. The manga covers this part of the story in only a few pages, making the episode feel overstretched with additional content compared to the source material.

Analyzing Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4: Weighing the benefits and drawbacks of stretching the plot

Tanjiro and Tokito in Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 (Image via Ufotable)

Adding original content doesn’t necessarily lead to a negative outcome. It can also be beneficial for enhancing the overall story. In Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4, Ufotable enhances the narrative by introducing elements like the paper airplane flying contest, which fosters a stronger bond between Tokito and the trainees, and the duel and conversation involving Tokito, Sanemi, and Iguro.

These additions enhance the plot by providing deeper insights into the characters' personalities and allowing the audience to connect better with their favorite characters while also adding entertaining elements.

That said, the addition of new content does impact the narrative pacing in Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4. While anime-only fans might appreciate these additions without considering the manga's pacing, manga readers may notice the slower pacing, perceiving it as filler content that could potentially affect their interest. This is especially crucial as manga readers eagerly anticipate the upcoming final showdown in the Infinity Castle Arc.

Expand Tweet

However, manga-reader fans can also find value in these additional scenes, as they deepen their understanding of the characters and their relationships. Moreover, the extensive focus on Hashira training is the objective of this season, providing a more comprehensive exploration of Tanjiro's interactions with each Hashira.

This extended focus is crucial for capturing the essence of the training, which might have felt rushed in the original manga narrative for some fans. Therefore, while the pacing may differ from the manga, these additions contribute to a richer exploration of the characters and their development.

Final thoughts

Tanjiro joins Kanroji's training (Image via Ufotable)

Overall, Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 delivers a captivating viewing experience. The episode excels in production quality, showcasing superb animation and skillful storytelling that keeps viewers engaged. The exceptional sound design and voice acting further elevate its impact.

The revelation about Nezuko's whereabouts and the introduction of a new Upper Kizuki member in this episode build anticipation for future developments. This sets the stage for the upcoming final battle between the demon slayers and Muzan Kibutsuji, heightening excitement among fans.

In summary, the narrative of Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 successfully blends entertainment with narrative depth, continuing Tanjiro and the demon slayers’ quest to eliminate all demons.

Related links: