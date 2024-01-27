Demon Slayer: Why is Muichiro Tokito so nice to Tanjiro after getting his memories back? Explained

Demon Slayer season 3 covered the Swordsmith Village arc which gave Muichiro Tokito a ton of screen time. Fans were happy to see this character on screen since he was briefly introduced in season 1 during the Hashira meeting. Following that, this character never really got to show his skills on screen or give fans an idea about his personality up until season 3.

This was an important season for the Mist Hashira. One of the most notable things about Muichiro Tokito is that he always seems distant and cold. However, after his fight against the Upper Moon 5 demon Gyokko, he was extremely nice to Tanjiro, showing his ability to be compassionate. This shocked the fanbase, and understandably so, fans were wondering why this was the case. In order to understand why Muichiro was nice to Tanjiro, it is important to take a look at his backstory in the Demon Slayer series.

Demon Slayer: Taking a look at Muichiro’s backstory in the anime and manga series

Way before Muichiro Tokito became a demon hunter, he was incredibly kind and compassionate. He was completely different from how he was in the Demon Slayer Corps. He had a twin brother who was quite cold and ruthless at times.

Muichiro’s brother cared deeply for him, but he would never bite his words or shy away from telling the truth even if it would hurt Muichiro’s feelings. Muichiro’s mother was afflicted with a rare disease. His father decided to embark on a treacherous journey to procure the right herbs that would cure his wife. However, during the journey, Muichiro’s father slipped and fell to his death.

Shortly, Muichiro’s mother also succumbed to her injuries that were caused by the aforementioned disease. Suddenly, Muichiro lost both his parents, and the only remaining family member was his twin brother. Eventually, his brother was also killed by a demon. Filled with rage, Muichiro managed to kill the demon but lost his memories and his identity in the process.

Experiencing such high levels of stress and trauma had an impact on his life. Kagaya Ubuyashiki instructed Muichiro to purely focus on surviving and that his memories would one day come back to him.

The leader of the Demon Slayer Corps also told the Mist Hashira that seemingly trivial things would one day spark his memories. Tanjiro’s conversation with Muichiro was a key moment in the Demon Slayer series. Tanjiro told the Mist Hashira that good deeds always come around to those who do them actively.

So why was Muichiro so nice to Tanjiro in the Demon Slayer series? Muichiro was nice to Tanjiro since the latter helped the Mist Hashira retrieve his memories. Muichiro spent years trying to remember who he was and all the things that happened in his life that led him to become a demon hunter.

Tanjiro Kamado’s polite demeanor helped Muichiro find his way and as Kagaya Ubuyashiki said, helped clear the mist inside his head. This is one of the biggest reasons why Muichiro is not only nice to Tanjiro but also holds the demon hunter in high regard.

