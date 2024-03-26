Demon Slayer: Why Zenitsu and Nezuko's relationship is controversial, explained

Zenitsu and Nezuko's relationship in the Demon Slayer series has been a topic of discussion among fans ever since the characters were introduced. When Zenitsu Agatsuma first made an appearance, he was portrayed as someone who was a coward. It was as though he survived the Final Selection through sheer luck.

He didn’t show an ounce of courage and was interested in every woman that looked nice. He appeared off-putting initially. The one redeeming quality that he had was that he was a powerful demon hunter.

He constantly gets excited to see Nezuko and this often lends itself as something creepy. Fans are therefore left questioning — why is Zenitsu and Nezuko's relationship controversial? Let’s take a look at some of their interactions in the Demon Slayer series to understand why this is the case.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters. Reader's discretion is advised.

Demon Slayer: Taking a look at Zenitsu and Nezuko's relationship in the manga series

Tanjiro getting in Zenitsu's way, as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

During the initial stages of the manga, Nezuko Kamado was still a demon and she didn’t speak at all. Therefore, her reactions could only be seen through facial expressions and movement-based cues. One thing that most fans could notice about Zenitsu and Nezuko's relationship is that it was quite one-sided.

Zenitsu Agatsuma would always be excited to see her, and would follow that up with an attempt to hug her or show physical affection. The most common reaction seen from Nezuko, however, is that she was running away from him. This was indicative of the fact that she didn’t particularly enjoy Zenitsu chasing her, and was something that some fans found quite unsettling at first.

Comment byu/applebadger from discussion inDemonSlayerAnime Expand Post

When Nezuko first spoke after being able to conquer the sun, Zenitsu absolutely lost his mind. He was obnoxiously loud during this interaction while Nezuko was trying to be polite. Fans wouldn’t have had a problem if the two didn’t end up together. The final chapter of the manga series follows the events of the descendants of the main demon hunters who survived the battle against Kibutsuji Muzan.

Comment byu/applebadger from discussion inDemonSlayerAnime Expand Post

Here we could see that the descendants of Nezuko and Zenitsu were siblings, indicating that they had children at some point. There was no point in the animanga series where Nezuko reciprocated Zenitsu’s interest. The fact that the two ended up together is therefore made controversial.

There weren’t any moments that showed Zenitsu and Nezuko's relationship developing in an organic manner. An example of a good relationship was that of Tanjiro Kamado and Kanao Tsuyuri.

Tanjiro had a profound impact on her life which changed her world views. She realized just how incredible a person he was, and fell in love with him gradually. However, Zenitsu was unpleasant, loud, and chased Nezuko, while she always tried to politely refuse his advances.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related links:

Demon Slayer season 4 won't top the Entertainment District arc.

Demon Slayer Arcs: The Complete List of All 12 Arcs.

Demon Slayer proves it's not carried by animation