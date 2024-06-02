Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 4: Tanjiro finishes Tokito’s Hashira training as Nezuko’s whereabouts are revealed

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 4, titled To Bring a Smile to One's Face, aired on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST. In this episode, Tanjiro completes his training under Tokito and joins to train under Mitsuri.

The episode features a duel involving three Hashira - Tokito, Sanemi, and Iguro - and reveals Nezuko’s current location and the identity of the new Upper Kizuki 4 as Nakime, the biwa demon.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 4 reveals the identity of the new Upper Kizuki 4

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 4 opening events: Tanjiro joins training under Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito

Trending

Expand Tweet

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 4 starts where the previous episode ended – with Tanjiro arriving to join Hashira training under the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito. Tanjiro arrives while Tokito is training other demon slayers, who stand no chance against his sword skills.

Tokito guides them in fighting demons and advises them on how to survive amid the chaos of battles. He soon notices Tanjiro’s presence and greets him, saying he has been waiting for him.

The narrative shifts to Tokito’s crow mocking the trainees, prompting Tanjiro to comment on the bird’s perpetually condescending attitude. Tokito then takes Tanjiro to a room where he meets Mr. Kanamori, a skilled swordsmith. Tokito gives Tanjiro a blade and instructs him to hold it while facing him without moving. Tokito then sends a paper airplane toward the blade, which cuts it smoothly.

Tanjiro and Tokito's duel (Image via Ufotable)

A surprised Tanjiro comments on its extraordinary sharpness. Tokito explains that he invited Mr. Kanamori to permanently tend his swords to ensure he is always battle-ready. Tokito adds that Master Ubuyashiki agreed with his request and arranged for it to be possible, expressing his gratitude toward the Master.

The narrative of Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 4 then shifts to Tokito’s training as Tanjiro joins it. Tokito warns the trainees of the dangers of fighting demons and advises them to get stronger to survive. Before leaving, he emphasizes the importance of their training. Feeling the pressure, the trainees ask Tanjiro to help with easing the intensity.

Tanjiro tells them that the training is harder on Tokito, who is dedicated to training them nonstop. As Tanjiro observes Tokito leaving the training grounds, the trainees inform him that the Hashira always goes somewhere at nightfall.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 4 reveals the identity of the new Upper Kizuki 4 while Tokito fights Sanemi and Iguro

Biwa demon Nakime (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 4 shifts focus to nighttime as the new Upper Kizuki 4’s demon eyes survey the town. An empty dark alley is shown swarming with demon eyes. The next scene reveals the demon's identity: Nakime, the biwa woman, playing her instrument while spying on Tokito, running somewhere.

The narrative then shows the Wind Hashira, Sanemi, dueling the Snake Hashira, Iguro. They both comment that their attack strength is on the same level. Tokito enters the scene and asks to join. Sanemi reveals that Tokito goes there every night, while Tokito explains that training the trainees is insufficient for his growth.

Sanemi and Iguro in this episode (Image via Ufotable)

Sanemi asserts that the duel is the real Hashira training for them. Tokito remarks that it's unfair to leave the others out. Iguro, showing respect, suggests that he and Sanemi duel Tokito in a 2-on-1 match. The battle begins, and afterward, they express satisfaction with the nighttime training while discussing their daytime regimen.

Tokito informs them that Tanjiro has joined his training and tells Iguro that Tanjiro’s wounds will be fully healed by the time he joins under him. Iguro promises to be tough on Tanjiro, while Sanemi comments that Tanjiro is no match for a Hashira.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 4: Tanjiro finishes Tokito’s training as they hold a paper airplane flying contest before Tanjiro departs

Nezuko with Urokodaki (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 4 then shifts focus to the next day at Tokito's training grounds. He suggests training with real swords as he observes no improvement from the trainees. The first trainee hesitates and eventually gives up before the fight even starts.

Tokito, however, praises this cautious approach as a sign of growth, emphasizing the importance of not blindly attacking. The trainees express their determination to improve, and Tokito encourages them, expressing his wish for their survival against demons and for them to live long lives.

Expand Tweet

The narrative then fast-forwards five days with Tokito dueling with Tanjiro. Tokito notes that Tanjiro has become faster and advises him on areas to improve. During their practice, Tanjiro manages to catch Tokito off guard with an attack. Tokito acknowledges Tanjiro's improvement and informs him that he’s ready to move on to the next Hashira.

Before departing, Tanjiro proposes a paper airplane tossing contest, having learned from Mr. Kanamori that Tokito enjoys them. He suggests that if he wins, Tokito should be gentler with the trainees. Despite losing the contest, Tanjiro's idea helps strengthen the bond between Tokito and the trainees, who also challenge Tokito to the same contest.

The event concludes with them enjoying the moment together, flying their paper airplanes.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 4 closing events reveal Nezuko’s whereabouts as Tanjiro joins Mitsuri’s Hashira training

Tanjiro joins Kanroji's training (Image via Ufotable)

In the concluding scenes of Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 4, Tokito and Tanjiro have a heartfelt conversation about Nezuko and the recent decline in demon activities. Tanjiro explains his decision to leave Nezuko in a safe place, citing the dangers of having her with him during his missions. He pledges to become stronger to protect her.

Tokito praises Tanjiro's unwavering positivity, and Tanjiro reveals that Nezuko is currently with someone he trusts deeply, his former Master and the previous Water Hashira, Urokodaki. The episode closes with Tokito and Tanjiro vowing to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji as Tanjiro goes to the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, for the next stage of his training.

Related links: