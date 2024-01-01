Demon Slayer: Is Nakime one of the series' most powerful demons? Explained

Demon Slayer has a lot of antagonists, even if Muzan is the main focus throughout the series, with the Twelve Kizuki often being some of the most interesting opponents. Some, like Kokushibo, Doma, and Akaza have enjoyed widespread popularity over the years, whereas others like Nakime are often ignored by the fandom, despite her unique abilities.

The thing about Nakime is that most people watching Demon Slayer think that she is not very important because she is mostly seen in the anime playing music while the Twelve Kizuki gather to talk with Muzan. However, most manga readers know that she is a very capable individual who also proves to be monumental in the success of Muzan over the years, particularly when it comes to the Infinity Castle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer series.

Explaining the powers of Nakime in Demon Slayer

Expand Tweet

Most people who are anime-only viewers of the Demon Slayer have probably noticed Nakime in the meetings between Muzan and the Twelve Kizuki but probably have not given her much thought. It makes sense because she has not done a lot in the anime as of right now, but her powers and abilities are worth taking into account.

For example, it is through her musical instrument that she can manipulate the Infinity Castle, which is the basis of operations for Muzan and his demons. She is the one manipulating the castle so it can change forms and move around, which proves to be quite pivotal in them not having an obvious location. It also serves as a way of transportation.

Furthermore, while this does not really mean that she is powerful, another testament to her strength is the fact that Muzan made her the Fourth Upper Moon after Hantengu was eliminated during the Swordsmith Village arc. And during the events of the Infinity Castle arc, she was capable of holding her own against Obanai and Mitsuri, two Hashira, which goes to show that she has a considerable amount of strength, even if it pales in comparison to the first three Upper Moons.

The story of Nakime in Demon Slayer

Nakime in the anime (Image via Ufotable).

Nakime, way before she became a demon, was a professional biwa player (that is the name of the instrument she uses) and often used a very special kimono during her performance, because it was customary at the time. However, her husband lost the kimono because he gambled it away, which resulted in Nakime being enraged and killing the man in a fit of anger, leading to her performing that night with dirty clothes.

The public at the time did not approve of her clothes. While she was shaking from stage fright and the shock of having killed her husband, her performance was so successful and the music was so beautiful that her life changed forever. Nakime decided that she was going to kill a person every time before performing, which eventually resulted in her running into Muzan.

She was going to kill Muzan but naturally failed. However, the man took an interest in her character and offered Nakime the chance to become a demon. She ultimately accepted the offer and went on to become one of his most loyal followers, which is shown by the way she has total control over the Infinity Castle.

Final thoughts

Nakime has powers that involve manipulating the Infinity Castle, and she has proven to be strong enough to be the fourth Upper Moon in the final arc of the Demon Slayer series. While she is not as strong as, say, Akaza or Kokushibo, she managed to hold her own against two Hashira, which goes to show that she has a considerable amount of strength.