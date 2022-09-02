Demon Slayer: Did Obani and Mitsuri ever get reincarnated?

Reincarnation is a familiar concept across numerous anime series, including Demon Slayer. In anime, whenever a character gets reincarnated, their physical appearance remains unaltered as they look like the same characters who died before being reincarnated. Similarly, in this series, a few characters have been reincarnated as well.

However, this has not been covered in the anime yet. Despite that, the Demon Slayer fanbase wants to know whether or not Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, and Obanai Iguro, the Snake Hashira, get reincarnated in the series. However, reading the final chapter of the series will give us some understanding with respect to this topic, and this article will discuss that.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the media used in this article unless otherwise stated.

Taking a look at whether or not Mitsuri and Obanai reincarnate

Death is quite common in this series because humans are constantly at war with demons. The Demon Slayer Corps recruited strong combatants who were capable of taking down demons that posed a threat to the existence of human beings. In the final arc of this chapter, every member of the organization gave their best against the Demon King, Muzan. All the demon hunters put their lives on the line to defeat him, and they even succeeded in the end. However, this victory came at a steep price, and many demon hunters ended up dying.

thinking about how gyomei died with a smile on his face and ended up reincarnating as a child caregiver

Gyomei Himejima, the strongest Hashira, succumbed to the injuries he sustained while fighting Muzan. Muichiro and Genya died earlier as well. In addition, Mitsuri Kanroji and Obanai Iguro also died while fighting Muzan. However, the final chapter had a heartwarming conclusion to the story. The last chapter was set in modern-day Japan, and all the main characters were reincarnated.

Some of the characters that were reincarnated (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha)

In the beginning of Demon Slayer chapter 204, we see Kanata and Sumihiko Kamado. These two children are the reincarnated versions of Kanao Kocho and Tanjiro Kamado. Kanata’s eyes are similar to Kanao’s, while Sumihiko looks like a younger version of Tanjiro himself. Zenitsu Agatsuma and Nezuko Kamado were reincarnated as Yoshiteru and Touko Agatsuma. Yoshiteru’s appearance is quite similar to Zenitsu’s, while Touko resembles Nezuko Kamado.

IM SCREAMING MITSURI AND OBANAI WERE REINCARNATED AND THEYRE ABLE TO SPEND THIS LIFE LOVING EACH OTHER AND RUNNING A RESTURANT I AM SO WEAK THIS CHAPTER WAS A BLESSING

Later in the Demon Slayer manga series, it was shown that a couple was running a restaurant that had snake decorations. Yoshiteru nearly died when the owner threw a knife at him since he was staring at his wife. This couple resembled Obanai Iguro and Mitsuri Kanroji. Given how protective Obanai was, this reincarnation was quite clear from the get-go. Hence, both Mitsuri Kanroji and Obanai Iguro were reincarnated in the Demon Slayer series. Additionally, Inosuke Hashibira also gets reincarnated as a botanist.

Kanae and Shinobu Kocho were also reincarnated, which was shown when the two girls were laughing at Yoshiteru Agatsuma. Gyomei Himejima reincarnated as a preschool teacher. Moreover, Sumihiko had the same agility that Tanjiro had, which was displayed when he climbed down his apartment through the window. Whereas the two policemen resembled Genya and Sanemi Shinazugawa, Sumihiko’s close friend, Toujurou Rengoku, was the reincarnated version of Kyojuro Rengoku. But that's not where it all ended in the manga, as some more characters were reincarnated in modern-day Japan.

