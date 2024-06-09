Demon Slayer season 4 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 6 will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 11:15 p.m. JST and will be simulcast by Crunchyroll at 10:45 a.m. PT. The broadcast will air on Fuji TV and other Japanese terrestrial television networks, and Crunchyroll will stream it worldwide, with a special focus on English-speaking fans.

The vast majority of this season has focused on the premise that Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu must become stronger to face Muzan and his most powerful demons. To achieve this, the Hashiras have taken on the responsibility of training them. The most recent episode focused heavily on Tanjiro's flexibility training with the Love Hashira, Mitsuri, and also gave some extra attention to the characters of Sanemi Shinazugawa and his brother, Genya.

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 6 release date and time

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 6 will be released on June 16, 2024, at 11:15 p.m. JST. The release times will vary internationally according to different time zones based on the simulcast time. However, the episode becomes available globally roughly 2.5 hours after the original Japanese release.

The release times for Demon Slayer season 4 episode 6, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 10:45 am Sunday June 16, 2024 Central Time 12:45 pm Sunday June 16, 2024 Eastern Time 1:45 pm Sunday June 16, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 5:45 pm Sunday June 16, 2024 Central European Time 7:45 pm Sunday June 16, 2024 Indian Standard Time 11:15 pm Sunday June 16, 2024 Philippine Time 1:45 am Monday June 17, 2024 Australia Central Time 3:45 am Monday June 17, 2024

Where to watch Demon Slayer season 4 episode 6?

Fans in Japan can watch Demon Slayer season 4 episode 6 broadcast on Fuji TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV.

Fans overseas will also have the chance to watch the said event through the English-subbed (at 12:30 am) rendition of what is set to be Demon Slayer season 4 episode 6 via their Crunchyroll account. While this comes from an official declaration on the anime’s website, everyone should know that this streaming service requires a subscription fee to access its contents.

Recap of the previous episode

As mentioned earlier, while the arc's focus has been on Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke reuniting after the Swordsmith Village storyline and becoming stronger to face Muzan and his demons, this arc has given characters moments to shine through their interactions. A significant portion of the episode was focused on Tanjiro's training with Mitsuri, which had its fair share of gags and good moments since they built chemistry during the events of the previous season.

As this training session followed a similar pattern to the one Tanjiro went through with Tengen Uzui and Muichiro Tokito, the episode was also bound to give more attention to other characters, such as Sanemi Shinazugawa and his brother Genya. This most recent episode allowed audiences to learn a bit more about their relationship and why Sanemi has pushed him away all these years.

What to expect in Demon Slayer season 4 episode 6?

The Hashira Training arc, as most readers of the manga know, doesn't have any significant battles, so fans can mostly expect more character moments, such as training or fleshing out backstories. As the title suggests, this is a training arc focused on making the characters stronger.

Therefore, it's probable that Demon Slayer season 4 episode 6 is likely to focus on character interactions and probably include a few anime-original scenes, such as the ones featuring Obanai and Sanemi in the first episode or the new ones that were introduced in the recent episodes.

