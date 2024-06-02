Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 is scheduled to release on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST and will be simulcast by Crunchyroll at 10:45 am PT. Viewers in Japan can watch the broadcast on Fuji TV and other local television networks, while Crunchyroll will stream it worldwide, catering particularly to the English-speaking audience.

The initial episodes of this new season have established the premise that Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu must become stronger to face Muzan and his most powerful demons. To achieve this, the Hashiras have taken on the responsibility of training them. The most recent episode focused heavily on Tanjiro's training with Muichiro Tokito to improve his agility and also featured a battle between two Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa and Obanai Iguro.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer series.

Trending

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 release date and time

Muichiro Tokito as seen in the Demon Slayer season 4 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 will be released on June 9, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST. The release times will vary internationally according to different time zones based on the simulcast time. However, the episode becomes available for international viewers roughly 2.5 hours after the original Japanese release.

The release times for Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 10:45 am Sunday June 9, 2024 Central Time 12:45 pm Sunday June 9, 2024 Eastern Time 1:45 pm Sunday June 9, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 5:45 pm Sunday June 9, 2024 Central European Time 7:45 pm Sunday June 9, 2024 Indian Standard Time 11:15 pm Sunday June 9, 2024 Philippine Time 1:45 am Monday June 10, 2024 Australia Central Time 3:45 am Monday June 10, 2024

Where to watch Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5?

Tengen Uzui in the most recent episode (Image via Ufotable).

Viewers in Japan can catch the broadcast of Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 on Fuji TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV.

Fans in other parts of the world will also have access to Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 as the English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll. While the series' official website announced its partnership with the streaming platform, it is important to note that Crunchyroll requires a subscription fee for its services.

Recap of the previous episode

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, while the arc's focus has been on Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke reuniting after the Swordsmith Village storyline and becoming stronger to face Muzan and his demons, this arc has given characters moments to shine through their interactions. A significant portion of the episode was focused on Tanjiro's training with Muichiro Tokito, as the anime expanded upon a section that was only two pages long in the manga.

The episode mostly focused on Tanjiro starting his training with this Hashira, which was different from the one he had with the former Hashira, Tengen Uzui, but also served to give Muichiro a bit more attention.

Perhaps the most notorious moment of the episode was the battle between two more Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa and Obanai Iguro. The duo had already shared another moment in the first episode, which Ufotable included this season. However, this battle stood out as one of the best moments of the season so far, giving them the chance to show off a bit more of their abilities.

What to expect in Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5?

Shinazugawa and Obanai as seen in Demon Slayer season 4 (Image via Ufotable)

The Hashira Training arc, as most readers of the manga know, doesn't have any significant battles, so fans can mostly expect more character moments, such as training or fleshing out backstories. As the title suggests, this is a training arc focused on making the characters stronger.

Therefore, it's probable that Demon Slayer season 4 episode 5 is likely to focus on character interactions and probably include a few anime-original scenes, such as the ones featuring Obanai and Sanemi in the first episode or the new ones that were introduced in the recent episodes.

Related Links: