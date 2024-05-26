Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 is scheduled to release on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST and will be simulcast by Crunchyroll at 10:45 am PT. Viewers in Japan can watch the broadcast on Fuji TV and other local television networks, while Crunchyroll will broadcast it worldwide, catering particularly to the English-speaking audience.

The initial episodes in this new season have introduced the premise that Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu must become stronger to face Muzan and his most powerful demons, which is why the Hashiras have taken up the responsibility to train them. In that regard, episode 3 added some new scenes to the storyline and also focused on how Tanjiro was starting his training now that he fully recovered from the battles at Swordsmith Village.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer series.

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 release date and time

Shinobu in the fourth season of the anime (Image via Ufotable).

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 will be released on June 2, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST. The release times will vary internationally according to individuals' time zones based on the simulcast time. However, the episode becomes available for international viewers roughly 2.5 hours, following the original Japanese release.

The release times for Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 10:45 am Sunday June 2, 2024 Central Time 12:45 pm Sunday June 2, 2024 Eastern Time 1:45 pm Sunday June 2, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 5:45 pm Sunday June 2, 2024 Central European Time 7:45 pm Sunday June 2, 2024 Indian Standard Time 11:15 pm Sunday June 2, 2024 Philippine Time 1:45 am Monday June 3, 2024 Australia Central Time 3:45 am Monday June 3, 2024

Where to watch Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4?

Tanjiro is coming back to training (Image via Ufotable).

Viewers in Japan can catch the broadcast of Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 on Fuji TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV. Additionally, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and Tokyo MX will rebroadcast the episode on June 1.

Fans in other parts of the world will also have access to Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 since the English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll. While the series' official website announced its partnership with the streaming platform, it is important to note that Crunchyroll requires a subscription fee for its services.

Recap of the previous episode

While the arc's focus has been on Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke getting back together after the Swordsmith Village storyline and getting stronger to face Muzan and his demons, this arc thus far has given characters a moment to shine here and there when it comes to interactions. However, this episode did focus on Tanjiro making his return as he finally recovered from his wounds from previous seasons.

The episode mostly focused on Tanjiro starting his training with the former Hashira, Tengen Uzui, and the different challenges that come with reaching that level on such short notice. This also included some fun character interactions between Tanjiro and Tengen's wives while they were training.

Perhaps one of the most interesting moments was the anime-only inclusion of the conversation between two more Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa and Obanai Iguro. The duo had already shared another moment in the first episode that was included by Ufotable in this season. However, this one served to shed some light on their characters and what is driving them to what seems to be the final battle against Muzan and his last remaining demons.

What to expect in Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4?

Tomioka in the fourth season of the anime (Image via Ufotable).

The Hashira Training arc, as most readers of the manga know by now, doesn't have any significant battles, so the fandom can mostly expect more character moments such as training or fleshing out their backstories. As the title suggests, this is a training arc that focuses on getting the characters stronger.

Therefore, it's probable that Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 is likely to focus on character interactions and probably include a few anime-original scenes, such as the ones featuring Obanai and Sanemi in the first episode or the new ones that were introduced in this one.

