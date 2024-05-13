Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1: Anime vs manga comparison

With the premiere of Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1, the anime made its return after the end of the Swordsmith Village Arc in June 2023. As previously announced, the new season's first episode was twice the normal runtime because it was part of the Demon Slayer To the Hashira Training Arc movie.

However, as fans of the series would know, the Hashira Training Arc is just nine chapters long. Hence, the runtime of Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1 is bound to exhaust the source material for the ongoing season. With that in mind, Ufotable made several changes to the anime episode compared to the manga. Thus, here we shall take a look at those changes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1: What are the differences between the anime and manga?

The Hashiras infiltrate the Infinity Castle

Obanai Iguro as seen in Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1 (Image via Ufotable)

The first scene of Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1 saw Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa and Serpent Hashira Obanai Iguro go on a mission alongside two demon slayers. There had seemingly been reports of people being kidnapped by demons. Hence, the two Hashiras wanted to put a stop to it.

During the mission, the two Hashiras located where the demons were taking the kidnapped people. They managed to save a woman who was kidnapped in front of them. Unfortunately, they could not apprehend the demon because they mistakenly infiltrated the Infinity Castle, allowing it to escape. This scene was never shown in the manga series, especially around the Hashira Training Arc storyline.

Shinobu asks Kanao to take care of Butterfly Mansion in her absence

Kanao Tsuyuri, as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Right after Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1 began, the anime saw Kanao Tsuyuri return to the Butterfly Mansion after a mission. Upon her arrival, Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho informed Kanao about the latest developments surrounding the two Upper Moon Demons, Nezuko conquering the sun, and the imminent battle against Kibutsuju Muzan and the demons.

With these events in mind, Shinobu was summoned for a Hashira meeting at the Ubuyashiki Estate. Hence, Shinobu asked Kanao to look after the Butterfly Mansion and the patients inside it, such as Tanjiro, Genya, and others. This scene was never depicted in the manga.

Gyomei Himejima conveying the Hashira Training plan to his fellow Hashira

Gyomei Himejima, as seen in Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1 (Image via Ufotable)

While Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1 did portray the Hashira meeting the same way it was depicted in the manga, the anime added a scene to the proceedings.

The manga never showed fans the Hashiras planning the Hashira Training program. However, the anime animated it, conveying that Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima devised the plan for the entire training program. He was also responsible for calling the former Sound Hashira Uzui Tengen to lend them a hand.

Suma, Makio, and Hinatsuru scenes in Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1

Hinatsuru, Makio, and Suma as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

While the manga does depict Tengen Uzui's wives - Suma, Makio, and Hinatsuru - helping their husband with the training regime, the anime included some additional scenes. These scenes saw the three wives preparing food for the demon slayers and asking Tengen Uzui about the training regime. Tengen Uzui's answers to their questions helped fans learn the training regime's structure.

Kagaya thanking Amane Ubuyashiki

Amane Ubuyashiki, as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1 saw Amane looking after a sick Kagaya Ubuyashiki. During this time, she informed Kagaya about Hashiras' plan for a Hashira Training program to help the demon slayers attain the Demon Slayer mark. In response, Kagaya thanked Amane for everything she did for him. This scene was not depicted in the manga.

Kagaya inviting Tamayo to Ubuyashiki Mansion happens much later in the manga

Tamayo, as seen in Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1 (Image via Ufotable)

At the end of Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode 1, Kagaya Ubuyashiki's messenger crow locates Tamayo. Right after, the crow invited Tamayo to the Ubuyashiki Mansion, where she could work with Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho to research what was happening with Nezuko Kamado.

This scene happens much later in the manga. Ufotable has seemingly reshuffled the events to fit them perfectly according to the runtime.

