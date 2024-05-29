7 Demon Slayer side-characters who should have returned as demons after their death

As any Kimetsu no Yaiba fan would know, several Demon Slayer side characters pass away within the manga series' storyline. While some characters may have had a conclusive end, others may have left the series without completing their character arc.

However, those conclusions did not have to be their end. This is because, in the Demon Slayer verse, characters can return as demons if Kibutsuji Muzan wishes to have them join his army. With that in mind, here we shall list seven Demon Slayer side characters who should have returned as demons after their death.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Kyojuro Rengoku and six other Demon Slayer side characters who should have returned as demons after their death

1) Kagaya Ubuyashiki

Kagaya Ubuyashiki as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

As manga readers of the series must know, Kagaya Ubuyashiki lost his life after he blew himself up along with his wife and kids to lure in Muzan Kibutsuji. While that was the character's end, if Muzan had somehow resurrected the character as a demon, it would have worked wonders for the story.

Firstly, it would have allowed fans to see the demon slayers fight their former leader whom they respected wholeheartedly. Secondly, the development would have also allowed fans to get an idea of how strong Ubuyashiki might have been in his prime.

2) Kyojuro Rengoku

Kyojuro Rengoku as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Kyojuro Rengoku was a fan-favorite Demon Slayer side character. Hence, his death gravely affected fans as they did not expect the Flame Hashira to pass away so early in the story.

Hence, Rengoku's return as a demon would have helped fans catch more of what Rengoku had to offer as a character. Fans should also remember that Upper Moon Demon Akaza was adamant about having Rengoku turn into a demon. Thus, it would have also fit into the story.

3) Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu Kocho as seen in Demon Slayer season 4 (Image via Ufotable)

As Demon Slayer fans must remember, Shinobu Kocho died during the battle against Upper Moon Demon Doma. While the Insect Hashira was prepared to die to slaughter her older sister's killer, the Demon Slayer side character's return would have been epic.

Following Shinobu's death, Kanao and Inosuke are the ones who defeat Doma. However, witnessing Kanao and Inosuke face the demon version of Shinobu Kocho following their fight against Doma would have been far more exciting. Hence, Shinobu's return would have allowed fans to witness a master vs apprentice fight.

4) Kanae Kocho

Kanae Kocho as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

While Demon Slayer side character Kanae Kocho passed away years before the main story began, Shinobu and Kanao's backstory helped fans learn about Kanae. Shinobu had a strong bond with her older sister Kanae. Hence, the possibility of a fight between them might have been exciting.

Thus, if Muzan Kibutsuji had somehow resurrected Kanae Kocho as a demon, having Shinobu fight the demon version of her older sister would have been a good setup for the fight against Upper Moon demon Doma.

5) Sabito

Sabito as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

As seen in the Demon Slayer anime, side character Sabito passed away during the final exam to enter the Demon Slayer Corps. His death had left his friend Giyu Tomioka with a heavy heart as he did not believe that he deserved to be a demon slayer, let alone a Hashira.

Thus, Kibutsuji Muzan somehow resurrecting Sabito as a demon could have allowed Giyu Tomioka to meet Sabito for one last time and have a one-on-one fight against the demon version of his deceased friend.

6) Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

As fans would know Stone Hashira and Demon Slayer side character Gyomei Himejima was known as the strongest demon slayer, physically. While the character does pass away in the battle against Kokushibo, his possible return as a demon would have left the Demon Slayer Corps in shambles.

Such a development would have allowed one of the other Demon Slayer side characters to shine and impact the story.

7) Yuichiro Tokito

Yuichiro Tokito as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Yuichiro Tokito, Muichiro Tokito's brother, was killed by a demon years before the main story of Demon Slayer began. That event had left Muichiro saddened as he had essentially lost his emotions. Fortunately, Tanjiro Kamado's words reached him, helping him surpass his past.

Thus, if Yuichiro Tokito were to somehow return as a demon, fans could have truly seen whether Muichiro was past his brother's death and if it would haunt him in the future.

These are some of the Demon Slayer side characters who should have returned as demons after their death. If we have missed out on any, do comment on them.

