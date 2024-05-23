Demon Slayer: Why Shinobu is right to be angry over working with Tamayo in season 4, explained

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2 revealed interesting information surrounding Tamayo. She is a demon who was introduced in the first season. She barely receives any screen time, but her contributions are paramount to the Corps’ progress toward killing other demons.

She is constantly studying the composition of various Upper Moon demons’ blood in order to create a strong venom that can kill him. At the same time, she also helped Nezuko conquer the sun and it seems like the latter is now on the path to full recovery.

However, there is one character who harbored a ton of hatred against her in the recent episode, and it was none other than Shinobu Kocho.

Was Shinobu right to be angry with Tamayo in the anime series? Yes, she was, and viewers will understand the reason behind her anger once they know more about her backstory.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters. It reflects the opinions of the author.

Demon Slayer: Shinobu Kocho’s anger towards Tamayo is justified

Shinobu Kocho as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Kagaya Ubuyashiki, who is the leader of the Corps, asked Tamayo to work with Shinobu Kocho, who is well-versed in medicine and understanding the physiology of demons.

Naturally, Shinobu would have been informed about Tamayo and everything that she was doing to help the demon hunters. Despite potentially knowing about Tamayo’s contribution, Shinobu’s anger was certainly justified.

This is because she and her sister Kanae were traumatized at a very young age. They witnessed a demon kill their entire family. Just when they were about to be devoured by demons, Gyomei Himejima saved them. Thus, they lived their entire lives loathing demons because they lost their parents to these creatures.

Kanae Kocho as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Furthermore, Shinobu also had to endure the loss of her sister, Kanae, who was the Flower Hashira, and died at the hands of the Upper Moon 2 demon, Doma.

Shinobu worked hard to become a Hashira, swearing to destroy every single demon in existence. Now, she is forced to work with someone whose kind took away everything dear to her. Anyone in this situation would be extremely frustrated, which is why her anger towards Tamayo was completely justified.

That being said, Shinobu wasn’t always angry at Tamayo in the manga series. At first, she was quite frustrated, but all of that changed slowly as she spent more time with her.

Tamayo’s research was extremely thorough and her intentions were clear to Shinobu as well. Eventually, Shinobu was able to isolate the individual from her kind, and had a lot of respect towards her. Since she was well-versed in medicine, she was impressed with Tamayo’s abilities.

Tamayo as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

There came a point where Shinobu and Tamayo’s efforts played an extremely important role in defeating some of the toughest Upper Moon demons and Kibutsuji Muzan himself. If not for their cooperation and joint efforts, the Demon Slayer Corps might have perished in front of Muzan and his demons’ powers in the manga series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links: