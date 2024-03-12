Demon Slayer: Is Kagaya Ubuyashiki a demon? His inhuman appearance, explained

Kagaya Ubuyashiki from the Demon Slayer series is a recurrent character who first made his appearance in season 1 when all the Hashiras convened at the Demon Slayer Corps Headquarters for a meeting. He appeared to be a frail gentleman who commanded the respect of some of the strongest demon hunters.

However, his appearance certainly stood out owing to a facial feature. Ubuyashiki's face is discolored, making him appear slightly inhuman. There are vein-like protrusions on the upper side of his face, giving him an appearance that doesn’t resemble that of a human being. This is due to a curse that afflicts every male member of his bloodline.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: A curse changed the appearance of Kagaya Ubuyashiki

Kagaya Ubuyashiki standing next to Amane in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

The curse that afflicted Kagaya Ubuyashiki also took away his vision. This is because Kibutsuji Muzan, the first-ever demon, was a descendant of the Ubuyashiki Clan. Muzan was not only the first-ever demon, but he also managed to turn plenty of humans into demons.

Once cursed, no male member of the clan would survive for more than 30 years. The official fan book gave fans more information on this curse. The female members of the clan would also suffer the same fate. However, the curse could be erased if they got married and changed their surname at a young age.

The second fan book also provided insight into Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s family. As per the information presented, Kagaya’s father died by suicide when he was just 19 years old. He couldn’t live with himself since members of the Demon Slayer Corps died at the hands of demons.

The remorse Kagaya's father felt for sending them on missions was overpowering. Kagaya Ubuyashiki ended up becoming the leader of the Corps at just 4 years of age since his siblings also passed away.

Kagaya Ubuyashiki is incredibly polite and doesn't appear to get angry or offended by anyone. He is always in control of his emotions in the anime and manga series. However, he displays a great deal of anger and hatred towards Muzan when they interact in the Hashira Training arc of the series.

This was the very last interaction he would have with anyone. Despite being on his deathbed, he showed no signs of weakness or hesitation. He constantly provoked Muzan and mocked his ideals. He also threatened the demon because he was confident that his beloved demon hunters would kill him one day.

Ubuyashiki also acknowledged his lack of strength. However, he knew just how important he was to the people around him, and Muzan killing him would bring the wrath and fury of some of the strongest fighters Kagaya knew.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

