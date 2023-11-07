Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime announces Spring 2024 release date

The Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime announced its spring 2024 release date and several other key aspects of the series on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. In total, the premiere window (which was given a specific month), the first key visual, character visuals, and a promotional “Alya’s birthday video” teaser were released.

The staff for the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime was previously announced, with Doga Kobo Studios set to produce the series. It is currently unknown how many episodes the first season will run for, and likewise how much of the source material from the original light novels the series will adapt.

The Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime serves as the television anime adaptation of author Sunsunsun and artist Momoco’s original light novel series of the same name. The series originally began as a web novel published by Sunsunsun on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, which ran for the month of May 2020 before being picked up as a light novel.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime set to premiere in April 2024

Expand Tweet

Per the latest announcement from the franchise, the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime is set to premiere sometime in April 2024. A full release date will likely be revealed in the weeks or months prior to the anime’s eventual premiere. The news came via the Alya Birthday Fest 2023 Special Live Stream, of which the aforementioned Alya’s birthday video teaser served as the opening sequence.

The series is set to star Sumire Uesaka as Alisa Mihairovuna Kujo and Kohei Amasaki as Masachika Kuse. Both are reprising their roles from an earlier drama CD for the series.

Additional cast includes Wakana Maruoka as Yuki Suo, Yukiyo Fujii as Marsha, and Saya Aizawa as Ayano Kimishima. It’s unclear at the time of this article’s writing whether this is a full cast list for the series, or if additional members will be announced at a later date.

Expand Tweet

Ryota Itoh is directing the anime series at Doga Kobo Studios and is also in charge of the series scripts. Yuhei Murota is designing the characters for the series and also serves as the chief animation director. Ryo Kobayashi is the series producer.

It is presumed that additional staff will be announced at a later date. The series has not revealed its opening and ending theme songs and artists at the time of this article’s writing.

Kadokawa publishes the original light novel series under its Sneaker Bunko imprint, most recently shipping its seventh volume in Japan on September 1, 2023. Illustrator Saho Tenamachi launched a manga adaptation of the series in October 2022, which is serialized on Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket app.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.