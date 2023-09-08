Tearmoon Empire anime announces new cast in latest PV

On Friday, September 8, 2023, the official website for the Tearmoon Empire anime series revealed its second promotional video, which announced four new cast members. The video also previews the series’ opening theme song, Happy End Princess. The song will be performed by Sumire Uesaka, who stars in the series as Mia Luna Tearmoon.

The Tearmoon Empire anime is set to premiere on broadcast Japanese television on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 1 am Japanese Standard Time on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels. The television anime series will then air on MBS roughly an hour and a half later at 2.38 am Japanese Standard Time.

The Tearmoon Empire anime series is a television anime adaptation of author Nozomu Mochitsuki and illustrator Gilse’s original light novel series of the same name. The anime was greenlit in late 2022, with the release date being announced in April 2023.

Tearmoon Empire anime adds KonoSuba’s Megumin, Attack on Titan’s Porco Galliard, and more to cast

The recently announced cast members for the Tearmoon Empire anime series include:

Toshiki Masuda as Keithwood

Fuko Saito as Liora Lulus

Rie Takahashi as Chloe Forkroad

Makoto Furukawa as Dion Alaia

Fans may recognize these names, as they’ve each played a role in a fairly significant anime series at least once before. Masuda, for example, is best known for his roles as Porco Galliard in Attack on Titan and Eijiro Kirishima in My Hero Academia.

Saito’s most recognizable roles are likely being the voice of Kirara Hazama in Assassination Classroom and Shiina in Angel Beats!. Takahashi is best recognized as Oshi no Ko’s Ai Hoshino and KonoSuba’s Megumin. Finally, Furukawa is best known as One Punch Man’s Saitama and is also the voice of Dr. Stone’s Taiju Oki.

Previously announced cast for the series includes:

Sumire Uesaka as Mia Luna Tearmoon

Tomori Kusunoki as Anne Littstein

Yuichiro Umehara as Ludwig Hewitt

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Abel Remno

Shun Horie as Sion Sol Sunkland

Kanon Takao as Tiona Rudolvon

Nao Toyama as Rafina Orca Belluga

While Uesaka is singing the series’ opening theme, as mentioned above, the ending theme, Queen of the Night, will be sung by KanoeRana. Yushi Ibe is directing the series at SILVER LINK, with Deko Akao in charge of the scripts. Mai Otsuka is designing the characters, while Koji Fujimoto of Sus4 Inc. is composing the music.

The series started as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, eventually becoming a light novel published by TO Books in June 2019. The first volume of illustrator Mizu Morino’s manga adaptation of the series premiered in January 2020 and is still ongoing.

