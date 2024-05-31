Kagurabachi chapter 35 spoilers: Hakuri's tragic past is revealed

Kagurabachi chapter 35 spoilers were expected to show Hakuri's battle against Soya Sazanami. But the alleged spoilers delved into the former's past and revealed his connection to a woman who had changed his perspective toward the Rakuzaichi auction. The official chapter is slated to be released on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #27.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro Rokuhira join Shiba to combat Tenri, while Hakuri remained behind to confront his elder brother, Soya Sazanami. Chihiro learned that Hakuri's twin brother, Tenri, acquired Enchanted Blade-like powers from Datenseki. As such, he vowed not to hesitate to give the boy an honorable death.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 35.

Kagurabachi chapter 35 spoilers show Hakuri's interaction with an Ice woman in the past

According to Kagurabachi chapter 35 spoilers, the chapter is titled Cage.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 35 spoilers begin with a flashback scene from August of the current year, focusing on the Rakuzaichi auction's preparation period.

Hakuri reveals the existence of a separate storehouse, located several hundred meters from the Sazanami estate, where the goods for the auction are individually restored before being registered into the real storeroom.

Like the other Sazanami members, Hakuri is also entrusted with a job. Kagurabachi chapter 35 spoilers then show the boy entering a door to meet a woman, who will be sold in the auction. He reprimands her for leaving her food untouched.

Hakuri Sazanami, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Apparently, the woman hasn't eaten anything since she was caged. Kagurabachi chapter 35 spoilers reveal her as the "Lot no. 24 - Woman with Icy Skin." The mysterious woman says that she would rather die than be sold to someone.

However, Hakuri reminds her that she has no freedom as a merchandise. As such, for the sake of the Rakuzaichi auction, she has to eat. The boy adds that she will be transferred to the Rakuzaichi's original storeroom after three weeks.

Until then, he has been entrusted to watch over her and ensure that she doesn't starve to death. When the woman says food cannot be enjoyed when you're alone, Hakuri tells her they cannot move her from solitary confinement, considering the air around her is always chilly.

Items, as seen in the Rakuzaichi's vault (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, the woman doesn't want to be moved from her solitary confinement but wants a companion with whom she can talk while eating her meals. Hakuri hesitantly accepts her request for the auction's sake.

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 35 spoilers show Hakuri sharing an intimate conversation with the woman, disclosing the torture he has to face from his family members, especially, Soya Sazanami.

According to the spoilers, Soya often uses tools like pliers, ropes and other stuff to inflict pain on his little brother. The mysterious woman listens to Hakuri's plight and holds his hand. She then uses her ice abilities to ease his pain.

Hakuri, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The woman feels that Hakuri is also an outcast like her. She jokingly proposes that they escape together as a couple of outcasts from a treacherous place like a cage. Hakuri then reminds her that he's the merchant, and she's only a merchandise.

The boy also tells her that he's doing everything just for the sake of the Rakuzaichi auction. As he cannot do anything, he wants to be useful, even if it's momentarily. Days flip by, and the woman regains her health.

Then one day, Hakuri appears in a bruised and battered state, telling the woman that it's the final day before she will be moved to the vault. Seeing Hakuri's state, the ice woman asks why he has been putting him with such torture.

Hakuri and the mysterious woman, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 35 spoilers then show Hakuri breaking down in tears, confiding in the woman that he's a failure in the family for not being able to perform Isou. He isn't "special" as his family had initially thought. The woman feels Hakuri's the one who's trapped in a cage.

Living in a small and narrow world, the boy has lost his sense of worth. She reminds him how he talked to her, and it was due to him that she enjoyed her food. Interestingly, Hakuri appears the next day too. He unlocks the gate and proposes they have a meal outside.

Kagurabachi chapter 35 spoilers then switch to the present, showcasing Hakuri's battle against Soya Sazanami. The latter pulverizes his younger brother, reminding him he can never win against him. Following that, the chapter once again moves back to the past.

Hakuri vs. Soya in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

After preparing the meal, Hakuri opens the door to invite the woman. However, he notices to his horror the woman pointing a knife at her throat. She apologizes to Hakuri for using him. According to Kagurabachi chapter 35 spoilers, the ice woman intended to die from the onset.

She'd rather die than be sold to anyone and lead a meaningless life. Considering that Hakuri prevented her from starving to death, she had to take this option. Kagurabachi chapter 35 spoilers then show Hakuri begging her not to die, reminding her how her skin helped heal his injuries.

Expand Tweet

However, the woman says that the love of her life had said the same thing before he sold her off. She knows the never-ending cycle of despair, which is why she doesn't want to repeat it. Before slicing her throat, the woman tells the boy that even outside the cage, there's no hope.

Thousands of questions begin to swirl inside Hakuri's head, as the past and present collide. He finally concludes that he was the one who truly killed the girl. After getting hit by Soya's Isou, the boy realizes in a subconscious state that all the words the girl said to him were meaningless.

Kagurabachi chapter 35 spoilers end with Hakuri Sazanami's genius blossoming as the pliers from the past hit his elder brother's back, while the little boy lies on the ground, with the flickers of Spirit Energy emanating from his eyes.

