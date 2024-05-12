Kagurabachi chapter 32: Chihiro enters Cloud Gouger's True Realm while Hakuri masters Isou

Kagurabachi chapter 32 was released in Weekly Shonen Jump's #24 issue on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 am JST. The eagerly anticipated chapter explored Chihiro Rokuhira's new ability, as he entered the True Realm of Cloud Gouger. Besides him, Hakuri also unlocked his potential by mastering the Sazanami clan's signature move, Isou.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro Rokuhira confront the leader of the Hishaku organization. Besides realizing the difference in power, the protagonist learned the shocking reason behind the Shinuchi's auction. In the end, he developed a bond with the Cloud Gouger blade and awakened a devastating form of its Mei ability.

Kagurabachi chapter 32 highlights: Chihiro unleashes Mei: Shred against the Hishaku leader

Kagurabachi chapter 32, titled Selection, begins with Chihiro Rokuhira demonstrating his latest ability, Mei: Shred, after entering the Cloud Gouger blade's True Realm. The Hishaku's leader realizes the boy has regained his breath as black sparks emit from his Enchanted Blade.

Chihiro channels those black sparks to break free from the wooden constraints and charges at the sorcerer to cut off his right arm. The Hishaku leader throws the severed arm in Chihiro's direction to divert his attention and appears behind him.

However, Kagurabachi chapter 32 shows Chihiro anticipating the sorcerer's move. He quickly regains his composure and plunges the blade into his chest. Yet, Chihiro notices that the sorcerer intentionally took the attack.

Chihiro attacks the Hishaku's leader (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As the Hishaku's leader's seemingly immortal body tanks his most powerful attacks, Chihiro realizes he must go full-throttle to defeat him. However, Kagurabachi chapter 32 reveals the Cloud Gouger has only three embers left before it dies out.

Chihiro looks behind and discovers the wooden tree has recovered. As such, if he has to destroy it, he has to do it in a single blow. Meanwhile, he also doesn't know much about the Hishaku leader's sorcery capabilities.

Thus, he feels it's useless to spend Cloud Gouger's dying embers on the sorcerer because that's exactly what he wants. Therefore, he decides to reunite with Hakuri by breaking the wooden wall.

Hakuri awakens Isou after eliminating his internal fears

On the other side of the spectrum, Kagurabachi chapter 32 showcases Hakuri's battle with Soya Sazanami. The banished sorcerer still fails to use the Sazanami clan's signature move, Isou. Soya Sazanami's patience breaks and he kicks his younger brother.

The Tou member reprimands him for believing Chihiro Rokuhira's words instead of his. He tells Hakuri that Chihiro has been using him for his own benefit. Meanwhile, Hakuri observes the battle on the other side, and feels Chihiro may demonstrate Mei: Shred to burst through the wooden wall.

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 32 delves into a flashback scene, featuring Chihiro Rokuhira, Shiba, and Hakuri. Shiba tells Hakuri that he can unleash Isou. He goes on to explain it by sketching a human figure on the ground with a stick.

Shiba, as seen in the chapter 32 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

According to Shiba in Kagurabachi chapter 32, sorcery is made up of Spirit Energy, which lies dormant in every human being. Sorcerers can train to control this Spirit Energy or increase its capacity.

If a person can skillfully circulate Spirit Energy in their body, they can attain superhuman mobility or defensive abilities. Beyond this basic aspect, there lies sorcery. In other words, to be able to use sorcery, the sorcerer must have a strong body.

Shiba recounts Hakuri's feats against Hiyuki when he sustained the Flame Bone user's attack. Most people would have died from that blow, but Hakuri survived thanks to the Spirit Energy coursing throughout his body. In other words, Kagurabachi chapter 32 explains that Hakuri is ready to use sorcery.

Hakuri tries to use Isou in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Apparently, the Sazanami clan has a strict routine, where children at the age of eight are supposed to learn how to use Spirit Energy, and master Isou by eleven. When Hakuri turned twelve without any progress, he wasn't allowed to train with his siblings anymore.

Shiba tells Hakuri in Kagurabachi chapter 32 that while he has the aptitude for sorcery, he has created an invisible mental barrier to prevent him from accessing it. Throughout his life, Hakuri felt he could not do anything. As such, he subconsciously developed a mental block.

However, meeting Chihiro Rokuhira changed his life. Kagurabachi chapter 32 returns to the present, where the sorcerer gets rid of his mental barrier and casts Isou at Soya Sazanami.

Hakuri, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Even though the attack doesn't do much, it pushes Soya to the wall, enough for Chihiro to break through the wall and stab the sorcerer in the back.

After reuniting with Hakuri, Chihiro Rokuhira tells him that they must hurry ahead. Meanwhile, the protagonist's reasonability leaves the Hishaku's leader impressed. Kagurabachi chapter 32 ends with Hiyuki appearing behind the Hishaku boss.

