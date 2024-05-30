My Hero Academia chapter 424 spoilers: A timeskip reveals Deku and Bakugo's fates as the "Epilogue" starts

The alleged My Hero Academia chapter 424 spoilers were supposed to reveal the aftermath of the war between heroes and villains. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers didn't disappoint, as they revealed what happened to the heroes after the battle against All For One ended.

The previous manga chapter saw Deku landing a punch on All For One with some help from Bakugo and Todoroki. Doing so destroyed Shigaraki's body as it began to decay. As for Deku, he teamed up with Shigaraki within the vestige world and defeated AFO. This event saw both Shigaraki and All For One perish.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia chapter 424 spoilers: Deku and Bakugo become the greatest heroes

Cementoss as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

The alleged My Hero Academia chapter 424 spoilers begin depicting the events that take place a few days after the battle, in Washington.

Meryl apologized for getting the forecast wrong as the weather had cleared up. Nevertheless, she recommended people take care of their laundry as the wind was still strong. This wind was seemingly generated by Deku's punch that ended the war.

My Hero Academia chapter 424 spoilers then see Cementoss and Salaam rebuilding a building as two children could be seen excited by the prospect of living in the same. The foreign heroes had also arrived in Japan to help rebuild the country.

Koichi Haimawari as seen in My Hero Academia: Vigilante manga (Image via Shueisha)

Some of the other panels from My Hero Academia chapter 424 spoilers saw Setsuna helping a pro hero in construction and Koichi Haimawari flying in the sky. A reporter is even shown saying that had it not been for the emergence of quirks, construction on this scale would have taken more than ten years.

My Hero Academia chapter 424 spoilers then switched to the central hospital where a doctor could be seen speaking to Katsuki Bakugo. The doctor informed Bakugo that his arms were in really bad shape, hence he wasn't sure if even rehab would help. The situation is completely opposite of what was previously seen in the series. It was Deku whose arms would be injured, but Bakugo was facing the same fate.

Nevertheless, as per the doctor, if Bakugo wanted to keep being a hero, the best thing for him to do would be to put on robotic limbs like Mirko.

Mirko with a prosthetic arm in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, Katsuki Bakugo immediately rejected the proposal, as his quirk was entirely reliant on the sweat produced on his palms.

Besides, he believed that Deku had no quirk now, so he didn't mind working hard in rehab. Nevertheless, the doctor refrained Bakugo from intense rehab and asked him to do light exercises. That's because Bakugo's heart was in danger.

If it hadn't been for Edgeshot, Bakugo would have died long ago. Even so, it did not make sense to the doctor how Bakugo was able to fight and travel in his condition.

Katsuki Bakugo as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 424 spoilers then switched to another hospital room where both Deku and All Might could be seen resting together.

Deku expressed to All Might how he could feel his arms again, however, he was upset that he could not save Tenko Shimura's life. While the hatred in his heart vanished, he refused to stop being the leader of the League of Villains until the end.

All Might asked Deku how was Shigaraki's face at the end. This triggered a flashback of the scene from the previous chapter. When Deku tells Shigaraki that he has already destroyed it, Shigaraki responds that it will depend on what the heroes do from now on.

Deku and Tenko as seen in My Hero Academia manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to All Might, if Deku no longer saw the crying boy, there was a huge chance that Shigaraki's heart was saved.

Given that Deku passed OFA to Shigaraki, Tomura must have sensed Deku's intentions. Deku confirmed this, but he still had the embers of the One For All quirk within him. That's when Bakugo entered the room in utter disbelief.

Upon discovering that Deku still had his quirk, Bakugo remembered the time when both he and Deku held the All Might card and several other moments when Bakugo bullied Deku.

It saw Bakugo tearing up as he reflected on all that he had done to Deku. He still wanted to compete with him as a hero. Deku couldn't believe his eyes, as All Might praised both heroes for their growth since the first time he met them.

Expand Tweet

According to All Might, Deku became the greatest hero the moment he ran and has now become the greatest hero to everyone else. As for Bakugo, he saved All Might's life, allowing him to say these things to them. Hence, All Might thanked both heroes as, in his eyes, they were the greatest heroes.

My Hero Academia chapter 424 spoilers then see the narrator Deku explaining how as a child he believed that the world was automatically in a state of peace after the war ended. However, their story wasn't over yet. The manga then gave fans glimpses of Shoto and Ochako.

Lastly, My Hero Academia chapter 424 spoilers saw Deku, Iida, and Kaminari in their school uniform walking toward U.A. With that, the alleged My Hero Academia chapter 424 spoilers revealed that the upcoming chapter will be titled 'Epilogue.'

