My Hero Academia: What happened to Mirko after the War? Explained

My Hero Academia has several characters who have become quite popular over the years, and Mirko is one of them. The fourth-best hero after All Might's retirement made a somewhat late entrance in the story but she won over the fans because of her design, fighting skills, determination, and all-around cool factor.

However, it's also fair to say that Mirko has had it rough in the My Hero Academia series, particularly in the last couple of arcs. In that regard, she has been in the thick of it when it comes to fighting the League of Villains but her exemplary performances on the battlefield have come at a cost, which also includes the fans not being 100% sure what has happened to her in recent chapters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia series.

Explaining what happened to Mirko in My Hero Academia

Mirko was first introduced in the My Hero Academia during the short High-End Nomu arc during the meeting where Endeavor was officially established as the number 1 hero after All Might's retirement.

Fans were quickly drawn to her because of her design and vivacious attitude, and the first War arc cemented her role as an extremely capable and determined fighter.

However, due to her being a secondary character, she can often feel a bit sidelined and readers can lose track of what happened to her. Well, during the events of the first War arc, she sacrificed one of her arms to keep Tomura Shigaraki from waking up in Dr. Garaki's lab. While the villain did wake up, Mirko destroying the lab kept Shigaraki from unleashing 100% of her power.

Eventually, she was given a prosthetic arm to fight during the final War arc, teaming up with the likes of Mirio, Bakugo, and Best Jeanist to face Shigaraki while giving Deku time to show up.

However, while Mirko put up a good fight and showed her tenacity and determination to keep going, her two arms and one of her legs were severed by Tomura, thus removing her from the battlefield for the remainder of the arc.

As of this writing, there is no confirmation of whether she is alive or not.

The ups and downs of My Hero Academia's final arc

Expand Tweet

There is no denying that My Hero Academia's final arc has been divisive, to say the least, and Mirko's fate could very well be a symptom of the series' apparent decline in recent years. A lot of fans have praised mangaka Kohei Horikoshi's artwork, which keeps getting better with each arc, but the storytelling seems to have worsened recently.

Most of this is due to the lack of a satisfying conclusion for a lot of the main antagonists and some of the protagonists. Several fans haven't been pleased with Dabi being alive and the somewhat poor resolution he got with the Todoroki family, and the same can be said about Ochako Uraraka and her fight with Himiko Toga.

Furthermore, the biggest criticism is the lack of casualties in what is, in theory, a war and how the likes of All Might and Katsuki Bakugo were given fake deaths only to come back in unsatisfying manners.

Bakugo being capable of defeating All For One, despite being arguably the strongest character in the series or at least the second one, seems to be a forced situation and it feels unearned.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia's Mirko fought in the last two War arcs in the series and lost her two arms and one of her legs, thus keeping her out of the battlefield for the remainder of the series. However, there is still no confirmation about her current status in the series.