My Hero Academia Season 6: How did Mirio return, explained

My Hero Academia Season 6 surprised viewers with the return of Mirio Togata.

As viewers may already know, Mirio is a bright young student and the original planned successor to All Might. However, despite having a powerful Quirk, he ended up losing it during the Shie Hassaikai arc. Mirio was still Quirkless by the beginning of My Hero Academia Season 6, or so it would seem.

Episode 12 was a turning point for the heroes in the Paranormal Liberation War. When all hope seemed lost, Mirio finally made his return in My Hero Academia Season 6. He can even use his Permeation Quirk again. Episode 12 went into greater detail on how this was achieved.

Mirio has one person to thank for gettings his powers back in My Hero Academia Season 6

Eri saved the day in Episode 12

During the Shie Hassaikai arc, Mirio used his body to shield Eri from a Quirk Destroying Bullet. She was indirectly responsible for Mirio losing his Quirk, albeit through no fault of her own. In a reversal of fortunes, Eri became directly responsible for getting it back in My Hero Academia Season 6.

Episode 12 has a flashback sequence dedicated to how this happened. By this point in the series, Eri has been living in the U.A. dorms, where she is taken care of by the students and teachers. Shortly before the war happened, Mirio begged her to use the Rewind Quirk on him.

Eri has the special ability to rewind bodies to a previous state. However, it's extremely dangerous since she can accidentally revert them to nothingness. Shota Aizawa had Eri practice on small lizards before she would attempt the procedure on a normal human.

Mirio was able to get his Quirk back in time

Eri succeeded in reverting Mirio's body to a state before he lost his Permeation Quirk. With the ability to phase himself through solid objects, Mirio was able to make a surprise appearance in My Hero Academia Season 6. He caught several Nomu off guard in Episode 12.

Needless to say, a lot of people were shocked at his return, including Izuku Midoriya. Had it not been for Mirio's timely arrival, several heroes would've been killed by the Nomu. What helps is that Mirio can dodge otherwise deadly attacks by turning himself intangible.

Most of the heroes are completely exhausted by this point in the war. Even a single Nomu is a lot to deal with. However, now that Mirio is back in action, his allies will have a fighting chance in My Hero Academia Season 6.

Eri made a huge difference in the end

Ever since Mirio rescued Eri from the clutches of the Shie Hassaikai, she has always been grateful to him. He gave up his powers just so Eri wouldn't feel any more pain than she already had.

Thankfully, after months of supervised training, she was able to repay the favor in Episode 12. Mirio can finally become a hero again in My Hero Academia Season 6. The best part is that he knew that she could do it, which is why he refused Midoriya's offer to transfer the OFA Quirk to him.

Mirio can finally make his move in the rest of My Hero Academia Season 6. The heroes could definitely use some help against Shigaraki and his remaining forces.

