My Hero Academia: 4 Class 1-B characters who deserved a bigger role (& 4 who get way too much screentime)

My Hero Academia season 7 will soon be released in the Summer 2024 anime season. With that, fans are hoping for their favorite characters to get some moment to shine. While most Class 1-A students do get to stand out in the story, Class 1-B students often get neglected.

The series has introduced fans to all the Class 1-B characters and their quirks, however, it has yet to give some of these characters their well-deserved time in the spotlight. Thus, here we shall look at the Class 1-B characters who deserve more screen time and the ones who got too much of it.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga and reflects the author's opinion.

4 Class 1-B students who deserve a bigger role in My Hero Academia

1) Juzo Honenuki

Juzo Honenuki as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

Juzo Honenuki from Class 1-B has the Softening quirk. Using that, he can soften any non-living thing he touches. He can use the quirk to soften the ground and make it similar to quicksand. Evidently, the Softening quirk is very effective as it can be used to hinder someone's movements without touching them.

Such an ability should have been put more to use in the anime. While the character was shown using it against Gigantomachia, it could have been put to use in more such occasions. Hence, Juzo Honenuki deserved more time in the spotlight.

2) Yosetsu Awase

Yosetsu Awase as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Yosetsu Awase from Class 1-B possesses the Weld quirk. He can use the quirk to fuse objects at an atomic level. However, he should be able to touch the two objects at the same time to activate the quirk. The most noticeable moment for Yosetsu was during the Joint Traning Battle in which he incapacitated Katsuki Bakugo.

Evidently, the quirk could be used to incapacitate a villain. While Yosetsu himself might be rather weak, the anime could have shown the character having some development, allowing him to have his moment under the limelight.

3) Manga Fukidashi

Manga Fukidashi as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Manga Fukidashi from Class 1-B is one of the most unique characters seen in the anime, especially due to his appearance which is topped up by a speech bubble. While his quirk Comic itself wasn't as effective, fans would have loved to learn more about his backstory.

The anime and manga have made it pretty evident that heteromorphs are often looked down on in the series. Hence, it would have been interesting to learn if Manga Fukidashi had gone through a similar experience due to his appearance. If so, how did he deal with it?

4) Setsuna Tokage

Setsuna Tokage as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

Setsuna Tokage is one of the few characters from Class 1-B who bore no hatred toward Class 1-A. In addition, the character is described as talkative, proactive, and thoughtful with great aptitude for leadership. Given her personality, she could have been shown in the anime with more leadership opportunities when smaller groups were involved.

Also, her Quirk - Lizard Tail Splitter is very useful as she can split her body into as many as 50 parts and control them remotely. Such a quirk is bound to come in handy when someone needs to reach something without being detected. Thus, her quirk could have been used in covert missions.

4 Class 1-B students who get too much screentime in My Hero Academia

1) Ibara Shiozaki

Ibara Shiozaki as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Ibara Shiozaki from Class 1-B is a decent character. However, many fans would agree that she received way too much screen time compared to the other characters who were treated poorly.

Unlike many other Class 1-B characters, Ibara not only received her spotlight in the Joint Training Battle but also during the U.A. Sports Festival. As for her quirk Vines, it isn't really interesting as a character having the capability of controlling flora is a bit overused in entertainment media.

2) Neito Monoma

Neito Monoma as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

Neito Monoma is very evidently the most prominent character from Class 1-B. While his presence is definitely entertaining to fans, his screen time could have been shared with other characters in the series to let them have their well-deserved time under the limelight.

Speaking of Monoma's quirk Copy, it allows him to duplicate and use another person's quirk. While it is a very captivating quirk, My Hero Academia isn't the first series where someone of such ability has appeared. Hence, characters with much more unique quirks could have been focused on in the anime.

3) Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu

Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu from Class 1-B is a very entertaining character for fans. However, it is very clear that he was created to rival Eijiro Kirishima from Class 1-A. This is especially evident from his personality and quirk: Steel both of which have similarities to Kirishima.

Hence, there was realistically no reason for manga creator Kohei Horikoshi to introduce such a character besides forming some contrast and similarities between the two classes. Hence, his screen time could have been cut-short to develop other characters from Class 1-B.

4) Itsuka Kendo

Itsuka Kendo as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Itsuka Kendo is the class representative of Class 1-B and is often responsible for keeping his classmates in line when they try to intimidate Class 1-A. Besides that important role, her character was often pushed aside when it came to battles against strong opponents.

Even her quirk: Big Fist, albeit unique in My Hero Academia, could be called a mere copy of Monkey D. Luffy's Gear Third from One Piece. Hence, her character could have been better utilized much better if she were given a better quirk or battle opportunities. Unfortunately, as it stands, she may have received way too much screen time than she deserved.

4 My Hero Academia characters who can take on Neito Monoma

10 most beloved My Hero Academia female characters

10 smartest Class 1-B students from My Hero Academia

Least important characters from Class 1-A in My Hero Academia

7 most versatile quirks from Class 1-B