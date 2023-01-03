My Hero Academia: Monoma's momentary distraction will prove fatal for the Heroes

The recent raw scans for My Hero Academia chapter 377 revealed some shocking developments in the series’ final arc. One of the most concerning developments comes from the arrival of Twice clones to the Tomura Shigaraki vs. Izuku Midoriya battlefield, as well as their instant multiplying upon arrival.

However, as Neito Monoma is momentarily distracted by Twice's clones, it causes him to stop looking at Tomura Shigaraki for a brief second. For several My Hero Academia manga issues now, Monoma’s copying and using Aizawa’s Erasure Quirk via his own has played a major role in the Heroes’ success against Shigaraki. Now, with Shigaraki being able to use his Quirks even for just a brief moment, disaster is set to strike in the worst way possible.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 377.

My Hero Academia fan-favorite Shota Aizawa is now one of the many vulnerable Heroes with Shigaraki’s Quirks unchecked

My Hero Academia chapter 377, unfortunately, ends without confirming whether or not Monoma has restarted his using Erasure on Shigaraki. Hence, the safe assumption is that he has not started using it again. This will most likely be due to the Twice clones separating him from Aizawa, whose Erasure Quirk Monoma was borrowing, and Manual, who was in a support role for the pair.

Since Shigaraki and his Quirks will be left unchecked for quite some time, it might prove to be a fatal flaw for the Heroes on that battlefield. Ironically, Monoma might be one of the major casualties due to his momentary distraction, which will prove to be true if he doesn’t get back into position with Aizawa immediately.

Likewise, the Eraser Head will be targeted by Shigaraki while the villain has full control of his Quirks. Eliminating either Aizawa or Monoma eliminates the possibility of his Quirks being limited again on this battlefield, which would permanently alter the state of the war. This may point to where the Heroes are unable to turn the tides back into their favor.

While it’s a safe assumption that Midoriya will struggle against Shigaraki, who has access to all of his Quirks, it’s unlikely that the green-haired protagonist will die as a result of this development. If Midoriya somehow comes within inches of his life, this will most likely be a fake-out that results in him bouncing back by some unforeseen intervention.

On a similar note, Katsuki Bakugo, Best Jeanist, and Edgeshot are all potential targets for Shigaraki in the upcoming issues. The former was meant to be killed as a “present” to Midoriya from Shigaraki, and the latter two's efforts to heal and revive Bakugo would make this no longer a possibility for Shigaraki.

With My Hero Academia fans disliking the fake-out nature of Bakugo’s fate, this would also be somewhat of a satisfactory ending to his current plotline, albeit a bittersweet one. At the very least, some finality would be given to one of the most infuriating aspects of My Hero Academia’s final arc thus far.

While attacking Bakugo’s body with Decay or some other Quirk might prevent his recovery, targeting Best Jeanist or Edgeshot is also an option. The former is providing support as the latter heals Bakugo’s body from the inside. Eliminating either would likely result in Bakugo not being saved, infuriating Midoriya and achieving Shigaraki’s original goal.

Fan-favorite My Hero Academia characters such as Mirko and the Big 3 are in danger of being targeted as well. The former is currently missing both arms and a leg. However, she is still one of the biggest threats to Shigaraki on the battlefield, which was recently proven in her latest attack on the villain, in which she fought against him despite her injuries.

The Big 3 members, Tamaki Amajiki, Nejire Hado, and Mirio Togata, are also prime targets as some of the most experienced and skilled fighters on the battlefield currently. While it would be sad for My Hero Academia fans to see these characters injured or worse, it would be a cunning move on Shigaraki’s part during this window of opportunity.

