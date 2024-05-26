Kagurabachi chapter 34: Chihiro joins Shiba to face Hakuri's twin brother

Kagurabachi chapter 34 was published in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #26 on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 12 am JST. The chapter saw Chihiro Rokuhira join Shiba to fight against Hakuri's twin brother, Tenri. On the other side, Hakuri prepared himself for a rematch against his elder brother, Soya Sazanami.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi revealed the aftermath of Shiba's confrontation against the Sazanami elite forces, the Tou. However, the youngest Tou member, Tenri, gained immense power from Genichi Sojo's "legacy" to save his family's tradition, the Rakuzaichi auction.

Kagurabachi chapter 34 highlights: Hakuri taking on Soya allows Chihiro to go toward Shiba's location

Kagurabachi chapter 34, titled Duty, starts with a scene from the past when Hakuri Sazanami was only eight years old. He accompanies his brothers, Soya and Tenri, and his father, Kyora, to the Sazanami family's cemetery to mourn the death of his grandfather.

Kyora Sazanami completes the funeral rites and inherits the power, which gets passed down from one clan head to another. Kagurabachi chapter 34 reveals that roughly 200 years ago, the first Sazanami clan's head created the space known as the "storehouse."

Kyora with his children in Kagurabachi chapter 34 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

After inheriting the power from the late ex-Sazanami head, Kyora tells his children that one day, he will pass it on to one of them. Hakuri asks whether the special mask comes with the power. Kyora tells him that it's the symbol of the storehouse's guardian.

Normally, human beings cannot pass down sorcery; it's only possible among the Sazanamis due to their strong bond. Apparently, this bond exceeds their blood relationship. Kyora Sazanami then hugs his children, assuring them that they cannot truly be separated.

Hakuri, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 34 returns to the present, and shows Soya Sazanami making up his mind to kill his younger brother, Hakuri. The boy, on the other hand, urges Chihiro Rokuhira to proceed with his original plan and reunite with Shiba.

He wants to settle the score with Soya, once and for all. Chihiro wonders whether Hakuri had a breakthrough as a sorcerer. In any case, he leaves the battle to him and runs toward the cemetery.

Chihiro joins Shiba to fight Tenri Sazanami

Kagurabachi chapter 34 switches to Shiba vs. Tenri. The youngest Tou demonstrates his new powers acquired from Genichi Sojo's greatest invention. With his newfound strength, Tenri keeps up with Shiba's teleportation sorcery.

Chihiro's mentor realizes Tenri's speed and strength have exponentially increased. At that moment, Kyora Sazanami sends a flurry of blades through the vault, which his son hurls toward Shiba.

Tenri, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

However, Chihiro Rokuhira comes just at the right time to freeze those weapons using the Yui (Ice) ability of the Cloud Gouger. Kagurabachi chapter 34 reveals Chihiro can only do a full-on Mei 1.7 more times. The sorcerer then asks Shiba how Tenri is able to wield the power of an Enchanted Blade.

His mentor replies that the sorcerer has grabbed a stone. Chihiro realizes it's Datenseki, the main ingredient, which is used to make an Enchanted Blade. He recalls the words spoken by the Hishaku's leader about helping the Sazanamis.

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Additionally, he remembers how Genichi Sojo was researching a way to replicate an Enchanted Blade using Datenseki's powers. While he cannot stop mulling over the possibilities, Chihiro knows that only an Enchanted Blade can control a Datenseki.

Otherwise, it can lead to the user's death. Kagurabachi chapter 34 then shows Chihiro Rokuhira asking Hakuri's twin brother, whether he knows the side effects of the stone.

Hakuri vs Soya in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Interestingly, the boy is aware of it. However, he wants to fulfill his duty at the cost of his life. Chihiro realizes Tenri is different from Hakuri.

As such, if it's too late for the sorcerer, he wants to fight him head-on and give him an honorable death. Elsewhere, Hakuri Sazanami faces his brother. Kagurabachi chapter 34 ends with both brothers chanting Isou to begin their battle.

