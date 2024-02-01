Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime announces more cast and staff ahead of premiere

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime announced the names of additional cast and staff members. Earlier, it was revealed that the anime would premiere in April 2024, i.e., Spring 2024.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime serves as an adaptation of author Sunsunsun and illustrator Momoco's eponymous rom-com light novel series. While it's unknown how many episodes the anime will have, it's confirmed that Doga Kobo anime production studio is producing this rom-com show.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime stars Maki Kawase, Kaito Ishikawa and others

As mentioned earlier, the official team behind Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime revealed the show's additional cast and staff members. It was previously announced that the anime would premiere in April 2024. However, an exact release date has yet to be revealed.

According to the latest announcement, Maki Kawase stars as Chisaki Sarashina, while Kaito Ishikawa lends his voice to Touya Kenzaki. Maki-san has earlier voiced Yuna from Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch!, whereas Kaito Ishikawa is renowned for playing Sakuta from the Rascal Does Not Dream series.

Besides them, the new cast for the anime includes Ikumi Hasegawa as Sayaka Taniyama, Yoshino Aoyama as Nonoa Miyamae, Kodai Sakai as Takeshi Maruyama, and Taichi Ichikawa as Hikaru Kiyomiya.

These new cast members will join the previously announced ones, who are Sumire Uesaka as Alisa (Alya) Mikhailovna Kujo, Kohei Amasaki as Masachika Kuse, Yukio Fuji as Maria Mikhailovna Kujo, Wakana Maruoka as Yuki Suo, and Saya Aizawa as Ayano Kimishima.

Interestingly, the X handle for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime unveiled two new character visuals for Yuki Suo and Saya Aizawa.

Yuki is described as the childhood friend of Masachika Kuze, who wants to become the student council president. On the other hand, Saya Aizawa is referred to as Yuki's taciturn attendant.

Alisa and Masachika, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Aside from the new cast, the anime has also revealed the names of additional staff. Risa Wakabayashi is listed as the art director, with Yuka Ito as color key artist. Yoshiko Kimura joins as an editor, while Takeshi Takadera is listed as the sound director. Hiroaki Tsutsumi also joins the music department.

Ryota Itoh both directs and supervises the scripts of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime in Doga Kobo production studio, with Yuhei Murota as the character designer. Murota-san also serves as the chief animation director of the series.

Based on Sunsunsun and Momoco's light novel series, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime explores the unique chemistry between Alisa Mikhailovna Kujo, the half-Russian beauty, and her friend, Masachika Kuze.

Kadokawa Publishers serializes the original light novels under the Sneaker Bunko imprint in Japan, while Yen Press publishes the same in English in North America.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.