Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime gets postponed to July 2024

The premiere of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime has been delayed to July 2024 from April 2024, as announced by the anime's official staff on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. Along with this information, a comment has also arrived from the anime's team, which hints at the reason behind the delay.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime is based on the eponymous rom-com light novel series by author Sunsunsun and illustrator Momoco. Kadokawa Shoten serializes the light novel under the Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko imprint and has published eight volumes thus far.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime gets delayed to July 2024

On Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime revealed that the title will premiere in July 2024, instead of April 2024.

The rom-com anime's X handle, which goes by the username @roshidere, also shared a message to inform fans about the series' postponement. According to the message, the staff for the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime has delayed the premiere date to make the work even more "enjoyable for everyone."

While the message didn't explicitly state, there's a huge possibility that the series has been postponed due to production issues. Nevertheless, the official team behind the anime has apologized to all fans for this unforeseeable delay.

A key visual for the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Although the anime has been pushed to July 2024, an exact release date is yet to be disclosed. However, anime enthusiasts can expect to receive an update from the official staff sooner rather than later.

Notably, there haven't been any changes revealed regarding the anime's cast and staff. In other words, Sumire Uesaka will star as Alisa aka Alya Mikhailovna Kujo in the anime, while Kohei Amasaki will voice Masachika Kuze.

The names of other voice actors for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime are here as follows:

Wakana Muroka as Yuki Suo

Yukiyo Fujii as Maria (Masha) Mikhailovna Kujo

Saya Aizawa as Ayano Kimishima

Maki Kawase as Chisaki Sarashina

Ikumi Hasegawa as Sayaka Taniyama

Kaito Ishikawa as Toya Kenzaki

Yoshino Aoyama as Nonoa Miyamae

Kodai Sakai as Takeshi Maruyama

Taichi Ichikawa as Hikaru Kiyomiya

Alya, as seen in the light novel (Image via Momoco/Kadokawa Shoten/Yen Press)

Ryota Itoh, the director behind My Senpai Is Annoying and Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie anime, is at the helm of affairs for this rom-com anime at Doga Kobo Studios. Besides direction, he is also supervising the anime, while Yuhei Murota is designing the characters and working as the chief animation director.

Ryo Kobayashi is producing the anime, with Hiroaki Tsutsumi composing the series' music. Takeshi Takadera is listed as the sound director, while Risa Wakabayashi is the anime's art director.

Based on the light novel series, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime highlights the gorgeous, half-Russian high school girl, Alisa "Alya Mikhailovna, and shows her chemistry with her friend, Masachika Kuze.

