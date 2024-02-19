The Boy and the Heron wins the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film

On Sunday, February 18, 2024, the 77th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) was held, where Hayao Miyazaki's latest animated feature film, The Boy and the Heron, won the award for Best Animated Film category. Interestingly, the film competed against Chicken Run: The Dawn of the Nugget, Elemental, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron premiered in Japan on July 14, 2023. After its resounding success, the movie was released in the US theatres on December 8, 2023. Recently, the animated film also clinched two awards at the Annie Awards.

The Boy and the Heron receives Best Animated Film BAFTA award

Expand Tweet

Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron animated feature film has another reason to celebrate after it was awarded the BAFTA award for Best Animated Film category on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at the 77th British Academy of Film and Television Arts held at Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre.

The Ghibli-produced movie competed against movies such as Chicken Run: The Dawn of the Nugget, Elemental, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Notably, this is the first time that an "anime film" won the BAFTA award, or was nominated for that matter.

While The Super Mario Bros. film was also in contention, it didn't receive the BAFTA nominations for the category. Nonetheless, it has been a resounding achievement for the Hayao Miyazaki film, which has already won plenty of awards.

Mahito, as seen in the movie (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Recently, The Boy and the Heron won the Annie Award for Best Storyboarding for a Feature Movie on Saturday, while the film's director, Takeshi Honda, won the same award for Best Character Animation for a Feature Film category.

Besides the Annie award, the Miyazaki film also clinched the Best Motion Picture-animated category award at the 81st Golden Globes in January 2024 and emerged victorious at the EDA Awards on December 31, 2023.

The film has also received an Academy Award (Oscars) nomination for the Best Animated Feature category. As such, winning the BAFTA award has added another trophy to the tally.

A key visual for The Boy and the Heron (Image via Studio Ghibli)

Produced by Studio Ghibli, Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron opened in Japan on July 14, 2023, and earned near about 13.2 million USD in its first three days. Later, the movie hit the screens in North America on December 8, 2023, and ranked number one on its opening weekend at the US box office.

Hayao Miyazaki's latest movie follows a young boy named Mahito Maki who yearns for his mother. One day, he meets a talking grey heron, who lures him into another world where life and death are intertwined. To return, the boy must understand what it means to truly live.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.