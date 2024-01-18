The Boy and the Heron film receives BAFTA nomination

Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 saw Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron film receive a BAFTA nomination for the Animated Film category. The BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) association revealed the film’s nominations and others via an upload to their official YouTube channel.

The awards ceremony, which will include The Boy and the Heron’s category, are currently scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 18. While the film was unfortunately not nominated in any other BAFTA award categories, it was in the longlist for the Film Not in the English Language category.

The Boy and the Heron is also hot on the heels of its exciting Best Motion Picture - Animated category victory at the 81st Golden Globes Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7. The film, which is said to be Miyazaki’s last, is proving to be just as critically successful internationally as it has proven to be commercially.

The Boy and the Heron continues nomination streak with entry into BAFTA’s Animated Film category

The BAFTA nomination for The Boy and the Heron is just one of many for the film in the 2024 awards season, with nearly every awards academy nominating the film in one category or more. The Annie Awards, the Producers Guild of America, the Art Directors Guild, and more associations have all nominated the film for at least one of their prestigious awards.

It was recently reported that the film has passed the 3.9 million pound mark, which is roughly 5 million USD, at the United Kingdom box office as of this article’s writing. This marks it as Miyazaki’s highest-grossing film in the U.K. and Ireland, and is also the second-highest grossing anime film of all time in the region behind Pokémon: The First Movie.

The film first opened in Japan on Jul. 14, 2023, and sold 1.003 million tickets and earned roughly 13.2 million USD in its first three days in Japanese theaters. Including the full long weekend of its premiere thanks to the Marine Day holiday, the film sold 1.353 million tickets and earned roughly 15.53 million USD (2.149 billion yen).

In the United States, the film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, earning just over 12.83 million USD in its first three days. The film is apparently the “first original anime production” to top the United States box office. It’s also the first to get a simultaneous IMAX release, and is also screening in Dolby Atmos, Dolby Cinema, and DTS:X.

Miyazaki is credited with the original work, as well as writing the script and directing the film. Joe Hisaishi composed the music, while Kenshi Yonezu performed the film’s theme song “Chikyugi,” which translates to “Globe.”

