Chainsaw Man sets a record that One Piece and Demon Slayer never could

Chainsaw Man has reached a major milestone in the anime industry by being the first series to be RIAA-certified, thanks to the opening song of the first season, "Kick Back" by Kenshi Yonezu. It was also certified gold by the RIAA thanks to the single selling more than 500,000 copies, which is a major achievement that no other anime song has accomplished.

It's worth pointing out that this is a feat that not even series of the caliber of One Piece, Demon Slayer, and many more managed to accomplish, which is a saying a lot. While there were sections of the Chainsaw Man fandom, both in Japan and in the West, who had mixed feelings about the anime adaptation by MAPPA, there is no denying that this opening song was a massive success.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man's opening song achieves a massive milestone in the anime industry

The opening song of Chainsaw Man, "Kick Back" by Kenshi Yonezu, has been certified gold by the RIAA after selling more than 500,000 copies. While this alone is a major accomplishment in any part of the music industry, it's worth pointing out that this is the first time that an anime song has accomplished this goal, let alone been certified.

This is very important, taking into account how many iconic opening anime songs are out there and how many have had a lot of success over the years, with even the recent events of Oshi No Ko being evidence of that. It also highlights how this MAPPA adaptation managed to have a lot of impact, even if the company itself has admitted that they expected a bit more from the first season.

Be that as it may, it is another example of how far the anime industry has gone in terms of becoming a lot more mainstream to the public. Productions like this one have managed to have a greater impact in circles that are not truly connected to anime on a regular basis.

The debates about the anime adaptation

While it is fair to say that the anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga by MAPPA was good enough to earn itself a second season, there are a lot of debates online about the changes the studio made to the series. Most of the complaints stem from the fact that the creative staff decided to change the tone of several scenes and add a bit more of a "Western" feel to the anime.

This was a creative decision that some people loved, particularly in the West, but Japanese fans never fully adjusted to the approach. This was mostly done by director Ryu Nakayama, with the people involved in the project doing it as a bit of passion work and MAPPA investing heavily in it. While it is not certain what is going to happen next season, there is no denying that this one was divisive.

