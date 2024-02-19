Blue Lock chapter 252 spoilers: Shidou and Charles combine to score super goal for PXG

Blue Lock Chapter 252 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. However, days before its release, the manga's spoilers were leaked online.

Blue Lock chapter 252 is set to see Charles Chevalier display his outrageous passing skills as he sets up Shidou Ryusei for his super goal against Bastard Munchen.

The previous chapter saw Rin creating an attack with Nanase who recently discovered his talent, ambidexterity. Just as Rin reached a goalscoring position, Rin and Kaiser arrived to stop him. Nevertheless, Rin managed to bypass the defense and place the shot. However, Hiori Yo managed to block it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 252 spoilers and raw scans: Karasu sets up Charles for an assist

Hiori Yo as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to the spoilers of Blue Lock chapter 252, the upcoming manga chapter is set to be titled "Best Performance."

The manga is set to resume from right where the previous chapter ended. After Hiori Yo blocked Rin Itoshi's shot, the ball rebounded up the air. Hiori Yo was glad that he could read Rin's movements. Nevertheless, after stopping the shot, he needed to gain possession of the ball.

Just as everyone began squirming for the ball, thinking who would claim it, Tabito Karasu claimed it mid-air. He was seemingly waiting for that exact moment.

Tabito Karasu as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Upon seeing Karasu gain possession of the ball, Yoichi Isagi felt certain that he was going to go for the goal. Hence, he used his Meta Vision to keep an eye on the entire penalty box area. However, instead of dribbling towards the goal, to everyone's shock, Karasu played a backheel pass to Charles.

While everyone was cautious about Charles Chevalier from the start of the match, they had seemingly forgotten about him during this attack. Hence, he was unmarked with no one to challenge him. Right as the ball reached him, Charles played a first-touch long pass.

This long pass happened to pass by multiple Bastard Munchen players. To Rin's surprise, it wasn't even meant for him. The pass was seemingly meant for Ryusei Shidou, who had already begun running to reach the ball's trajectory. With that, he managed to reach the ball just in time with a diving header as he scored a super goal against Bastard Munchen.

Isagi was shocked to witness Charles and Shidou's chemistry as he could not even predict the play with his Meta Vision.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 252 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 252 spoilers saw Paris X Gen take the lead against Bastard Munchen. With the previous chapters focusing on the back-and-forth play between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen, fans were expecting that the first goal of the match would get delayed. However, evidently, Blue Lock chapter 252 is set to feature the match's first goal.

One should note that Charles Chevalier had not received the ball before this attack sequence. Hence, the French midfielder seemingly got his assist for Paris X Gen with his first touch of the ball. This just proves how skilled Charles is in playmaking.