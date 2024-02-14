Blue Lock chapter 252: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 252 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga has not scheduled any breaks. Therefore, fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be released as per its weekly schedule. It will be available to read on the K Manga platform.

The previous chapter revealed Rin Itoshi and Nanase Nijiro's flashback. Apparently, Rin trained Nanase to become his pawn and discovered his hidden talent. Following that, the manga saw Rin Itoshi have a goal-scoring chance. However, Hiori managed to block the shot.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 252 release times in all regions

As per Kodansha's official manga reading platform, Blue Lock Chapter 252 will be released worldwide on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. However, due to the varying times in different time zones, the manga chapter will be released in Japan on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 12 am JST.

The upcoming chapter will be titled "Best Performance."

The release times for Blue Lock chapter 252 in different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Tuesday February 20 Central Standard Time 9 am Tuesday February 20 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Tuesday February 20 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday February 20 Central European Time 4 pm Tuesday February 20 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday February 20 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday February 20 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday February 21

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 252?

Blue Lock chapter 252 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga service. While the platform is accessible through both websites and mobile applications, it is only available in the US. Additionally, the manga hasn't made any announcement about its availability in other regions.

That said, fans should remember that the K Manga service uses a point-based chapter purchase system. One needs to purchase a manga chapter through points that need to be added to one's wallet. Fortunately, the platform does provide fans with free chapters to read. However, only 43 have been made free to read till now. Fans can also read chapters 44-106 for free, however, one will need to use title tickets for the same.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 251

Blue Lock chapter 251, titled Box Seat, saw Rin Itoshi beginning his attack by dribbling the ball past Kunigami, Ness, and Raichi. Right after, Tokimitsu, Charles, and Nanase arrive to help Rin. This triggered a flashback that saw Rin training Nanase and finding out about his hidden talent, ambidexterity.

At present, Rin passed the ball to Nanase and ran forward to receive the ball. Meanwhile, Nanase's path happened to be blocked by Mensah and Kiyora Jin. Fortunately, Nanase's ambidexterity allowed him to bypass his opponents, allowing him to cross the ball to Rin.

Right as Rin was about to place his shot, Isagi and Kaiser arrived to stop him. However, Itoshi was anticipating this as he picked up Isagi by his collar and placed the shot, giving him the best seat to watch him become the world's best player. However, Hiori managed to block that shot.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 252?

Blue Lock chapter 252, titled Best Performance, will most likely see Bastard Munchen beginning their attack. However, unlike last time, the new attack may center on Yoichi Isagi and Hiori Yo. Such an attack should help the two Meta Vision users to at least challenge the goalkeeper into making a save.

Otherwise, the manga chapter could also focus on other characters like Kiyora Jin or Kunigami Rensuke, allowing them to have their moment to shine.