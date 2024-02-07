Blue Lock chapter 251: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 251 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga has not announced any breaks, hence, fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be released as per its schedule. It will be available to read on the K Manga platform.

The previous chapter saw Isagi identify Charles Chevalier as a Meta Vision user. Charles also knew about Isagi's eyes, hence, he challenged him to see who could control the match. The manga later saw Rin Itoshi stop Michael Kaiser's Kaiser Impact Point.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 251 release times in all regions

Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As per Kodansha's official manga reading platform, Blue Lock Chapter 251 will be released worldwide on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. However, due to the difference in time zones, the manga chapter will be released in Japan on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 12 am JST. The upcoming chapter will be titled A Special Seat.

Blue Lock release date as hinted at by K Manga website (Image via Kodansha)

The release times for Blue Lock chapter 251 in different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Tuesday February 13 Central Standard Time 9 am Tuesday February 13 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Tuesday February 13 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday February 13 Central European Time 4 pm Tuesday February 13 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday February 13 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday February 13 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday February 14

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 251?

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 251 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga platform. While the service is accessible through both websites and mobile applications, it is only available in the United States. Also, no announcements about its availability in other regions have been made yet.

That said, fans should remember that the platform uses a point-based chapter purchase system. One needs to purchase points to use them to access new chapters. Fortunately, the platform also makes previously released chapters free to read. However, only 106 chapters of the manga have been made free to read until now.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 250

Charles Chevalier as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 250, titled Battling the Unknown, saw Isagi understand the new difficulty Bastard Munchen was faced with. They knew how to play against the Shido and Rin systems, but they weren't prepared for a combined system.

Nevertheless, every player knew that Charles Chevalier needed to be stopped. Hence, Isagi used his Meta Vision to intercept a pass made to him. Upon learning that Isagi had the same eyes as him, Charles challenged him.

The manga later saw Kaiser, Ness, and Grim creating an attack when Isagi was occupied with defense. Just as Kaiser was about to place his Kaiser Impact Point Shot, Rin Itoshi stopped it at its source as he swept in from behind the striker.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 251?

Rin stopping Kaiser's shot in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 251, titled A Special Seat, will most likely focus on Rin Itoshi and Michael Kaiser. While Kaiser was the most valued player within the Neo-Egoist League, Rin Itoshi was the most valued Blue Lock player. With Rin stopping Kaiser, he had formed a rivalry against him for the match. Hence, fans can expect to see the upcoming chapter either focus on Rin or Kaiser.

Otherwise, the upcoming chapter could focus on Charles Chevalier or Yoichi Isagi. With Rin having stolen the ball away from Kaiser, there is a good chance that Rin will initiate an attack with Charles. Hence, the upcoming chapter might see Charles and Isagi compete to see who could control the game out of the two.