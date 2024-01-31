Blue Lock chapter 250: Exact release date and time, where to read, and more

Blue Lock chapter 250 is planned to be released on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga has not announced any breaks. Therefore, fans can expect the upcoming manga chapter to be released as per its schedule. Fans can read the manga on the K Manga platform.

The previous chapter saw Isagi noticing that PXG were playing their two aces together. Following that, the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen began. However, instead of feeling each other out, both teams relentlessly began fighting for the ball from the very onset. Hence, both teams switched between high-level offense and defense.

Blue Lock chapter 250 release times in all regions

Blue Lock chapter 250 will be released to fans worldwide on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. However, for manga fans in Japan, the chapter will be released on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 12 am JST. The upcoming chapter will be titled Offense and Defense against the Unknown.

The release times for Blue Lock chapter 250 in different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Tuesday February 6 Central Standard Time 9 am Tuesday February 6 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Tuesday February 6 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday February 6 Central European Time 4 pm Tuesday February 6 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday February 6 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday February 6 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday February 7

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 250?

Blue Lock chapter 250 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga platform. The service is accessible through both website and mobile applications. Unfortunately, it is only available in the United States and no announcements about its availability in other regions have been made.

Meanwhile, the series' fans from other regions may have to look for alternatives. They might either have to purchase a copy of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine physically or digitally.

Recap of Blue Lock chapter 249

Blue Lock chapter 249, titled The Beginning, saw Isagi realizing that Paris X Gen were playing both of their aces together. This meant that the France team was willing to try a high-risk high-reward formation against them. Right after, the match began with Bastard Munchen's kickoff. However, Paris X Gen players immediately began pressing Bastard Munchen players for possession of the ball.

This development saw the ball switch possession between the two teams repeatedly, switching between high-level offense and defense. In the end, Isagi managed to stop PXG's attack by blocking a pass that was set to reach Rin Itoshi.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 250?

Blue Lock chapter 250 will be titled Offense and Defense against the Unknown. Thus, the next chapter may also see some switches between offense and defense. However, the title has given no hint as to which side will be dominating in the next chapter.

Considering that the final page of the previous chapter featured Isagi, Rin, Hiori, Kunigami, Kaiser, and Shido, there is a good chance that none of them will gain possession of the loose ball that was cleared by Isagi.

Thus, considering the ball's possible position one can assume that its possession will either be gained by Raichi Jingo, Alexis Ness, Tabito Karasu, or Aoshi Tokimitsu. Depending on which of the players will win the possession, fans can expect Yoichi Isagi, Michael Kaiser, Ryusei Shido, or Rin Itoshi to have a goal-scoring chance.