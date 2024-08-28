Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9: Alya and Masachika's rom-com gets a hypnotic twist

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9, titled Rom-commy with a Chance of Hypnosis, came out on August 28, 2024, on Tokyo MX and other networks in Japan. In this episode, Masachika wanted to capitalize on their victory over Taniyama, but Alya had different thoughts.

On the other hand, Masha found a book on hypnotism, which led to interesting developments among the student council members. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9 also included scenes featuring Yuki, who didn't hesitate to tease her brother at every chance she got.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9: Masachika promises to fix Alya's distress

Yuki Suou, as seen in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9 begins with Yuki's grandfather asking her about the student congress while having dinner. He feels Taniyama running away from the debate resulted in Masachika's campaign gaining legitimacy.

Yuki's grandfather firmly tells her that even though she isn't as gifted as Masachika, she must win the election at any cost. With a smile, Yuki says she will do her best. Yuki and Masachika's mother worries about her daughter's well-being. After dinner, Yuki seeks comfort in Ayano's arms and feels rejuvenated.

Alya, as seen in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

The narrative for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9 then switches to the classroom, where several students congratulate Alya for her wonderful performance in the student council. However, as they begin to badmouth Taniyama for running away from the stage, Alya becomes slightly agitated.

But she doesn't say anything to them. Rather, she takes Masachika to the empty student council room for a chat. The boy understands that Taniyama getting ridiculed is bothering Alya. During their conversation, Masachika reminds Alya that they did nothing wrong.

Yet Alya feels that they didn't win, but rather Taniyama's team forfeited. Masachika then asks Alya what they should do. If they try to save Taniyama's face, their victory will go to waste. Personally, he doesn't want to do anything about it, but since Alya wants it, he decides to help Taniyama.

Kenzaki and Chisaki in episode 9 (Image via Doga Kobo)

Masachika's response sends Alya's heart aflutter as she begins to stare at his eyes romantically. Meanwhile, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9 shows Kenzaki and Chisaki hiding under the desk, listening to Alya and Masachika's conversation.

Masachika realizes it as well but feels it will be weird if he calls them out. Nevertheless, he ends up doing it when Alya's romantic gaze meets his. Masachika feels the entire situation is akin to a rom-com scene. Seeing Kenzaki and Chisaki in the room turns Alya red with embarrassment and she runs away.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9: Masachika turns to Nonoa to help Taniyama

Nonoa and Masachika (Image via Doga Kobo)

The narrative for Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9 switches to Nonoa, who engages in small talks with her friends. She notices Masachika outside the classroom and asks if he has something important to tell.

Nonoa senses that Masachika doesn't want to talk to her in front of her friends, so she takes him to an empty classroom. She wonders whether Masachika wants to ask her out, in which case she doesn't mind. Masachika feels Nonoa should go out with someone who truly likes.

However, the girl reveals she never went on dates with people she liked because she never comprehended the complex emotions of love and romance. While Masachika feels he shouldn't meddle in her personal affairs, he advises her to avoid selling herself short.

Nonoa in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9 (Image via Doga Kobo)

Masachika's comments in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9 remind Nonoa of the exact words Taniyama once said to her. In any case, she asks Masachika how she can help. The boy then urges Nonoa to spread a rumor giving a plausible explanation as to why Taniyama left the stage during the student congress.

Nonoa feels it's strange for Masachika to ask for her help regarding this matter, considering she is his "enemy." However, she decides not to go too deep into it. Once Nonoa leaves, Masachika notices Ayano and Yuki hiding under the desk. At that exact moment, Alya appears.

Yuki teases Masachika (Image via Doga Kobo)

Seeing Masachika with Yuki and Ayano, she gets the wrong impression and flees the scene. Yuki doesn't miss the opportunity to tease her brother, citing a cliched story. Meanwhile, Nonoa remembers how Taniyama once slapped her.

She returns to her classroom and casually lies to her friends that Taniyama left the debate because she was mad at her. Nonoa adds that Taniyama didn't like how she (Nonoa) had plants in the audience.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9: Masachika's hypnosis trick becomes super effective against Masha and Alya

Alya and Masachika in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9 (Image via Doga Kobo)

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9 switches to the classroom, where Masachika asks Alya if she would like to study with him. Masachika is taken aback as Alya sits closer to him during their study session.

Yet Yuki Suou and Ayano's arrival spoils the mood for Alya, who wants to be alone with Masachika. During their conversation, Masha appears and she prepares some tea for everyone. While looking around the room, Masha discovers a book on hypnosis. Masachika reveals that it was confiscated by Chisaki.

Masachika tries hypnosis on Maria (Image via Doga Kobo)

Masha implores Alya to apply the hypnosis tricks on her. When she refuses, she turns to Masachika. To everyone's surprise, the boy successfully puts Masha to sleep using the tactics written in the book. Besides Masha, he hypnotizes Alya as well.

With both Masha and Alya hypnotized, Ayano and Yuki wonder what they should do with them. Ayano feels they could make them reveal their deepest, darkest secrets. Yuki takes it a notch higher and commands the girls to be more unrestrained.

Maria and Alya in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9 (Image via Doga Kobo)

Following Yuki's command, Masha and Alya turn bold towards Masachika. The boy tries to reset the hypnosis effect but fails to do so. At that precise moment, Chisaki arrives. She easily resets the effect using her own tactics.

After regaining consciousness, Alya and Masha become embarrassed. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian episode 9 ends with Chisaki asking Masachika whether he would like to receive her special "reset" treatment.

