Frieren: Beyond Journey's End chapter 132 — Frieren gets into distress while the Shadow Warriors plan their next move

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End chapter 132 was released on August 28, 2024. In this chapter, a vendor deceived Frieren with a fake item, which distressed the elven mage. Additionally, the chapter saw Sense ask Denken whether he knew about Serie's assassination plan. Moreover, the chapter included a scene featuring the Shadow Warriors.

In the previous chapter, Ubel and Land devised a sensational plan to escape from the prison cell. Although Kanone and Neu tried their best to stop the mages, they couldn't match their guile. Weg wanted to go after Ubel and Land, but Kanone advised against it. She felt it would be better to deal with them after they reveal their intel.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End chapter 132: Frieren gets deceived by a vendor

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End chapter 132, titled Pursuit, begins with Frieren and her party patrolling the streets. She observes something and asks Stark to come with her for a moment. The elven mage purchases a Unified Empire artifact from a vendor, who happens to be one of the shadow warriors.

During the transaction, Frieren imbues the coins with her mana, possibly to track the shadow warrior's location. Following that, she returns to the inn and lets Falsch look into the item. The mage identifies the artifact and informs Frieren that it's fake, which makes the elven mage break down in tears.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End chapter 132: Denken and Sense share a conversation

Denken, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shogakukan)

The narrative for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End chapter 132 switches to Denken, who returns a book to a librarian since he has to leave for an urgent business along the lines of returning home.

While returning from the library, Denken bumps into Sense. As they sit down for a small chat, Sense informs the First-Class Mage that the Empire plans on assassinating Serie. Much to Sense's disappointment, Denken says he doesn't know anything about it.

Denken and Sense (Image via Shogakukan)

He explains that although he has become a mediator between the Empire and the Continental Magic Association, he no longer has a deep connection to be included in such secret plans. Yet, he doesn't regret becoming a First Class Mage because in doing so, he could recover something he lost long ago.

Sense apologizes to Denken but still, she cannot believe him. Denken feels if he were in Sense's shoes, he wouldn't have believed her either. The First Class Mage then asks Sense what she would like to have for dessert.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End chapter 132: Sense reunites with Frieren and Fern, while the Shadow Warriors gather for a meeting

After conversing with Denken, Sense returns to the inn and reunites with Frieren and others. The elven mage still sulks over the fake artifact. Sense learns about Frieren's situation from Fern and tries to console the mage by telling her how even junk has its benefits.

She picks up the artifact with her hair and goes closer to the elven mage. Frieren then warns Sense not to touch her because her (Sense's) hair reeks of blood. The mage replies that it's impossible since she washed it well. Shocked by Frieren's behavior, Sense asks Fern what's wrong with her.

Fern with Sense's hair (Image via Shogakukan)

The mage apprentice explains that every ten years, Frieren enters into such a state, where she vents her anger. Generally, it ends once she self-regulates for ten minutes. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End chapter 132 then shows Sense asking Fern if her hair truly smells. Fern thinks it has such a sweet scent that she wants to eat it.

Fern's strange response makes Sense think Frieren and her mage apprentice are quite similar. Meanwhile, the elven mage returns to her normal state and demands Stark to accompany her. She wants an answer from the vendor about the fake item. While Sense reminds her that she's currently on duty, Frieren says it's none of her business.

The Shadow Warriors in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End chapter 132 (Image via Shogakukan)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End chapter 132 then switches to the Shadow Warriors, who gather to review their mission details. The priest tells Schritt that they are one person short. Schritt explains that Governor Lowe has entrusted them to deal with any nuisances and do as they please.

Therefore, even if someone among them is missing, it won't be a huge problem. However, she realizes that the person who is missing is the blacksmith, her elder brother. Schritt says she will contact him later.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End chapter 132 ends with the other Shadow Warriors calling the girl a drunkard, and telling her that her only redeeming quality is her sword skills.

