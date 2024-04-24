5 anime characters who love to drink (& 5 who never indulge)

Anime characters who love to drink have always been one of the fan-favorite tropes. Some of the most famous drinkers include characters like Tsunade and Misato who have drinking deeply associated with their identity as a character. Meanwhile, there are other characters who never indulge or are never shown indulging in these forms of recreation for various reasons.

Observing the habits and the character traits like their reliance and the reasons behind alcohol consumption, makes it possible to differentiate anime characters who love to drink and ones who never drink.

Tsunade, Misato, Shunsui, and 2 other anime characters who love to drink

1) Tsunade

Tsunade, the 5th Hokage's first introduction to the series was with her drinking huge amounts of alcohol. Although her alcoholism was first attributed as her way to cope with the loss of her loved ones during the ninja war, it was later changed into a personality quirk.

Throughout the Naruto series, it has been stated time and time again that Tsunade heavily indulges in alcohol and gambling. Later it was also revealed that Tsunade had inherited these habits from her grandfather, Hashirama. Overall Tsunade is one of the first characters that comes to anime fans' minds while discussing anime characters who love to drink.

2) Misato

Anime characters who love to drink: Misato (Image via Studio Khara)

Katsuragi Misato, one of Evangelion's most iconic characters and Shinji's possible mother figure, has gained infamy in the fandom due to her copious amounts of alcohol consumption. Although throughout the series Misato has never gotten drunk, her love for drinking has been emphasized and integrated into her character a lot.

Misato's alcoholism has been attributed as a way for her to cope with her job, which has also gained her the moniker of "functioning alcoholic" by the fandom. Although her consumption has been attributed to her coping with the impacts in Evangelion, she is indeed one of the most relevant anime characters who love to drink.

3) Kyoraku Shunsui

Anime characters who love to drink: Kyoraku Shunsui (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Captain Shunsui Kyoraku was the commander of Squad 8 for centuries, and he was noted for being a powerful but easygoing Soul Reaper who preferred peace over war. He isn't a pacifist by any means, but then again, he would much rather pour someone some sake than fight them.

Shunsui embodies the easygoing character trope; this mainly comes across as a huge contrast to his overall power level in the series. Most of his appearances in the series have been with him being drunk or carrying a gourd containing alcohol. Overall, he is one of the only Bleach anime characters who loves to drink.

4) Aqua

Anime characters who love to drink: Aqua (Image via Studio Drive)

Aqua, the goddess, is often mocked for being useless, though she does have her moments if she's up against unholy foes. Although Aqua has the ability to purify liquids, she suppresses the desire to do so in order to enjoy alcohol. Her love for alcohol has been emphasized time and time again in the series, with her often blacking out and being hung over regularly throughout the anime.

Although Aqua's heavy drinking can be attributed to her character quirk of being useless and a hopeless god, it can also be attributed to her love for alcohol. Aqua suppressing her power to enjoy alcohol solidifies her status as one of the anime characters who love to drink.

5) Zoro

Anime characters who love to drink: Zoro (Image via Toei Animation)

Roronoa Zoro loves to drink different types of alcohol and is particularly fond of sake, almost to the degree that Luffy loves meat and Nami loves money. Although Zoro's alcohol consumption can simply be attributed to him being a pirate, his actual love for alcohol becomes apparent through his habits throughout the anime.

When traveling around, Zoro frequently carried around bottles of wine or rum and drank straight from the bottle. In Wano, Zoro attacked some members of the Beasts Pirates simply because he wanted to steal their gourd bottle of sake. Overall, Zoro is one of the most famous anime characters who loves to drink alcohol.

Gojo, Goku, Light, and 2 other anime characters who never indulge

1) Gojo Satoru

Satoru Gojo as shown in the anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Although Satoru Gojo might look like the almighty character who can handle alcohol well, the Jujutsu Kaisen fan books explicitly state that he stays away from alcohol simply because he does not like the taste of it.

Although many fans have theorized that his abstaining from alcohol might be due to it possibly hindering his vision, many have simply stated it to be a character quirk. Overall, Gojo's information from the fan books makes it clear that he does not indulge himself with alcohol.

2) Goku

Goku as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku, the protagonist of the Dragon Ball series, has been part of the ongoing story for decades. Throughout the story, Son Goku has gone to huge lengths to become stronger, which even included him taking on a god of destruction in a fight.

Although drinking in anime is really common, Goku has never been shown drinking or consuming any form of alcohol, even though he has been established to be a glutton. Given his fixation on improving his fighting prowess and the absence of scenes with him consuming alcohol, it is guaranteed that Goku never indulges in alcohol.

3) Light

Light Yagami as shown in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Light Yagami from Death Note was fixated on reducing crimes using the Death Note throughout the entire story. Throughout the series, Light went to huge lengths to maximize his effectiveness in using the Death Note. Although Light Yagami's dislike for alcohol or his avoidance of alcohol has never been explicitly stated, it is almost guaranteed to be true given his fixation and his reliance on his intelligence and cognition.

Light's personality and his constant battle against the detectives trying to expose his identity make it clear that Light would hate alcohol and never indulge in it simply due to its effects.

4) Lelouch

Lelouch vi Britannia, similar to Light, dedicated his life to single-mindedly pursuing his goal of uniting the entire world under a single banner while guaranteeing peace. Throughout the entire story, Lelouch isn't shown indulging in any form of relaxing activity like drinking or any other form of recreation. Given his focused pursuit of peace, it is almost guaranteed that Lelouch never indulges or will ever indulge in alcohol.

5) Escanor

Escanor also stands as one of the most famous anime characters who never indulges in alcohol, even though his normal job is that of a bartender. His personality while under the influence of his power, Sunshine, and the overwhelming pride associated with his character might paint him to be a character that would enjoy drinking. However, there hasn't been a single instance of him indulging in alcohol, or even mentions of it throughout the anime or the manga.

Final Thoughts

Although alcohol and its heavy consumption have been present in various anime, its bad effects and the over-reliance on such indulgences have also been discussed throughout different anime. Among the various characters discussed in the listicle, most of them have their alcohol consumption tied to their character backstories and the experiences that have shaped them.

