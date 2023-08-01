When it comes to Monkey D. Luffy's prowess, one particular issue has continued to be a point of contention among anime enthusiasts—Who possesses the power to defeat the protagonist of the acclaimed manga series One Piece? It is a prevailing topic of discussion that revolves around hypothetical clashes between fans' favorited characters.
Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy, gains the incredible ability to stretch his body like rubber after unknowingly consuming the Gomu-Gomu no Mi, later understood as the Hito-Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. As the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, he exhibits immense strength, speed, agility, and reflexes. However, within the Seven Deadly Sins universe, there exists characters possessing unique abilities and strengths who, some fans suspect, can overpower him.
Disclaimer: The opinions shared in this article are the author's.
From Meliodas to Tarmiel: 10 characters who can one-shot Monkey D. Luffy
1) Meliodas
Meliodas assumes the role of captain within the Seven Deadly Sins, a group of formidable warriors. Renowned for his unmatched physical strength and agility, he possesses extraordinary abilities. One such ability is Full Counter, which empowers him to effortlessly redirect any physical attack towards his opponent with amplified force. Additionally, Meliodas harnesses his demonic powers to augment both his power and speed, further intensifying his already considerable prowess.
In a hypothetical battle between Meliodas and Monkey D. Luffy, Meliodas' Full Counter ability would allow him to effortlessly repel Luffy's attacks with even greater force. While Luffy's rubber body offers some defense, it would prove inadequate against the overwhelming might of Meliodas' counterattacks. Meliodas' remarkable combination of strength, agility, and the capability to reflect enemy strikes would ultimately lead to his victory over Luffy in a single devastating blow.
2) Escanor
Escanor, known as the Lion's Sin of Pride, is undoubtedly one of the mightiest members in the Seven Deadly Sins. With his immense physical strength and ability to harness the power of the sun, Escanor possesses a fearsome advantage in any battle. If faced against Monkey D. Luffy, hypothetically, it is undeniable that Escanor's unparalleled might and solar manipulation would grant him a significant upper hand.
As the sun ascends and Escanor's power surges, he would become nearly invincible, rendering it incredibly challenging for Luffy to overcome him. In the end, with his unparalleled physical might, combined with the radiant energy of the sun, Escanor possesses the ability to swiftly defeat Luffy in a single blow.
3) Merlin
Merlin, known as the Boar's Sin of Gluttony, possesses incredible magical abilities. Her Infinity power allows her to manipulate time and space, while her Perfect Cube ability creates a formidable barrier that can ensnare her adversaries. In a hypothetical clash with Monkey D. Luffy, Merlin's mastery over magic would undeniably grant her the advantage.
While Luffy possesses impressive speed, agility, and reflexes, Merlin's Infinity ability grants her the power to manipulate time and space in her favor. This advantage would make it challenging for Luffy to anticipate her attacks. In fact, due to Merlin's combination of immense magical prowess and unique abilities, she could effortlessly overpower Luffy with a single strike.
4) Gowther
Gowther, known as the Goat's Sin of Lust, possesses remarkable mind-related abilities that have the potential to instantly overpower Monkey D. Luffy. Referred to as Invasion, his power enables him to manipulate the mind in various ways, including creating illusions, erasing memories, altering perception, and even controlling nerves.
In a hypothetical battle against Luffy, Gowther's Invasion ability would provide him with a significant advantage. He possesses the power to create illusions that can confuse Luffy, erase his memories to disorient him, or even manipulate his nerves to render him incapable of fighting. Ultimately, Gowther's combination of mind-related capabilities would enable him to swiftly defeat Luffy by exploiting his weaknesses and rendering him defenseless.
5) King
King, the Grizzly's Sin of Sloth, possesses immense physical strength. He can manipulate the power of the forest to enhance his strength and speed. King's power, known as Chastiefol, enables him to unleash devastating attacks that overpower his opponents.
In a hypothetical battle against Monkey D. Luffy, King possesses incredible strength as he harnesses the power of the forest, which gives him a distinct advantage. His Chastiefol ability allows him to unleash devastating attacks that could potentially defeat Luffy in one strike. Ultimately, King's combination of immense physical prowess, the inherent power of the forest, and his mastery over Chastiefol ensures his capability to swiftly take down Luffy.
6) Diane
Diane, known as the Serpent's Sin of Envy, possesses incredible physical strength. She has the ability to control and shape the earth at her will, a power called Creation. With this power, she can elevate the ground and mold it into different forms, transform it into sand, create golems from rocks that exhibit pseudo-sentient qualities, and even turn her own body into metal to increase her overall mass.
In a potential battle against Monkey D. Luffy, Diane's immense physical strength and the extraordinary power to manipulate the earth would grant her a distinct advantage. Through a formidable combination of unparalleled physical prowess, dominion over the elements, and her remarkable Creation ability, Diane would effortlessly overpower Luffy with just one strike.
7) Derieri
Derieri, a member of the infamous Ten Commandments, possesses extraordinary physical strength and speed. Her formidable power, referred to as Combo Star, enables her to accumulate energy and unleash it in a devastating single strike. Through the utilization of her Combo Star ability, Derieri can further augment her power, making her an incredibly formidable adversary against Monkey D. Luffy.
In a hypothetical battle against Luffy, Derieri's Combo Star ability would add to her advantage. Moreover, her Indura form grants her near invincibility, posing a great challenge for Luffy to overcome. Ultimately, the combination of Derieri's immense physical prowess, exceptional speed, and skillful utilization of Combo Star would enable her to swiftly defeat Luffy in a single strike.
8) Monspeet
Monspeet, a formidable demon and member of the Ten Commandments, possesses a remarkable ability for long-range attacks. His repertoire includes devastating techniques like Hellblaze, Gokuencho, and Kajinryu. Additionally, Monspeet's power, known as Reticence, enables him to silence those who oppose him by suppressing their inner thoughts and emotions.
In a hypothetical battle against Monkey D. Luffy, Monspeet would impede Luffy's communication and coordination of attacks. Additionally, Monspeet's Hellblaze ability further enhances his chances of defeating Luffy with a single strike.
9) Sariel
Sariel, one of the Four Archangels of the Goddess clan, possesses immense magical power. He wields his Tornado ability to create powerful attacks and overcome his opponents. Furthermore, Sariel showcases his mastery through his Ark ability, which constructs a barrier that proves effective in ensnaring adversaries.
In a hypothetical battle against Monkey D. Luffy, Sariel's magical abilities would grant him the advantage. By utilizing his Ark ability, he could impede Luffy's escape and hinder his attack coordination. In the end, with his immense magical power, combined with the Tornado and Ark abilities, Sariel would be able to defeat Luffy in a single strike.
10) Tarmiel
Tarmiel, one of the Four Archangels, possesses exceptional power as a member of the Goddess clan. Among the formidable fighters of the Goddess Clan, he stands out with his extraordinary Ocean ability to unleash devastating attacks on his adversaries. Furthermore, Tarmiel demonstrates mastery over his Ark ability by creating impenetrable barriers capable of ensnaring and confining opponents.
In a hypothetical battle against Monkey D. Luffy, Tarmiel's Ark ability would pose as a challenge for Luffy's escape and coordination of attacks. Furthermore, with his immense magical power combined with the Ocean and Ark abilities, Tarmiel could potentially defeat Luffy in a single strike.
In conclusion, there exist several characters within the Seven Deadly Sins universe capable of defeating Monkey D. Luffy in a single strike. Each character, from Meliodas to Tarmiel, boasts their own unique set of powers that can effortlessly overpower our protagonist.
Although these hypothetical battles may never unfold in the anime realm, it is always an exhilarating exercise to indulge in speculation and contemplate the potential outcomes if these characters were to contest one another.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.