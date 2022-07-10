10 anime characters who went from chad to Gigachad as the show progressed

The anime industry is filled with some of the most glorious chad and masculine characters who get more attractive as the series progresses, eventually transforming into a Gigachad by the end of the show.

For those who are unfamiliar with the term “chad”, it is basically internet slang that is used for a popular, confident and physically active man. A Gigachad, on the other hand, is an even more exceptionally attractive version of the chad.

Over the years, many anime and manga series have created some of the biggest chads in history, and today’s list will go over 10 anime chads who went on to become Gigachads by the end of the show.

Note: The list of anime characters mentioned below is subjective and reflects the writer's personal opinions on the matter. It is in no way a universal consensus that reflects the feelings of the wider community, and should therefore not be taken as such.

Anime chads who got more attractive as the show progressed

1) Yami Sukehiro (Black Clover)

Yami is a gigachad in the Black Clover anime (Image via Black Clover)

The buffest character in the entirety of the Black Clover series is also one of the biggest chads in the show. He has one of the most unique sense of style out of all the characters in the anime, which sets him apart from the rest of the squad captains.

When it comes to his personality, Yami gives off a sort of uncouth and lightly hypocritical vibe, at least to those who have just started watching the series. While he does come off as a chad, it’s not until the audience gets to know more about him and who he really is that he starts to make his transformation into a Gigachad.

While he is hotheaded and prone to physical violence at the slightest of provocations, Yami is still well respected by his peers. His fighting style is also something that is as unique as his personality, and even though he might come off as someone who is impatient when it comes to battle, he is incredibly stoic.

He is experienced in the art of fights, and his perception allows him to pick apart his opponent’s strategies in seconds.

2) Alex Louis Armstrong (Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood)

Armstrong is one of the most body positive character in anime (Image via Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood)

One of the most confident and “body positive” characters in anime, Armstrong is decidedly softhearted, and is almost shown to be quite comically emotional. He is capable of quickly bursting into tears and is one of the most compassionate man in Brotherhood, despite his staggeringly large frame and well sculpted muscles.

Armstrong takes joy in the little pleasures of life, he is an incredibly caring individual who often goes out of his way to care for those in need. Standing at 212cm, towering over every other character in the show, Armstrong is an exceptionally attractive man.

His figure is sculpted to perfection, which goes to show the amount of hard work and endurance that he puts in to keep himself that way. While he came off as one of the sillier characters on the show early on in the narrative, Armstrong grows quite a bit in the hearts of the entire audience.

His final battle against Sloth was legendary, and that is what turned this chad into a Gigachad in the eyes of the onlooker.

3) Jotaro Kujo (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Jotaro is the most popular Jojo in the anime franchise (Image via JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stardust Crusaders)

The tall and attractive Jotaro was shown to be a very well-built man when he was first introduced to the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime series. He has dark hair that blends into his hat, a noticeably strong jaw, bold eyebrows, and green eyes. He looks a lot like his grandfather Jonathan, who was the very first chad to be introduced to the series.

In Stardust Crusaders, Jotaro comes off as a rough delinquent, but he possesses a gentle heart and is extremely loyal to those he is attached to. He is incredibly intelligent, quick-witted, and capable of coming up with a counter strategy on the spot.

He is calm, stoic, and unlike Polnareff, he does not quickly resort to violence at the slightest provocation. His stand, Star Platinum, is an extension of his very personality, and is one of the more powerful stands in the anime series.

No matter the situation, Jotaro is calm, cool, and collected, and always manages to get the better of his opponent, even taking down Dio single-handedly, which was an exceptional feat, considering The World’s time-stopping ability.

4) Ken Ryuguji (Tokyo Revengers)

Draken is an anime chad through and through (Image via Tokyo Revengers)

While he comes off as one of the more menacing characters in the show, Ken Ryuguji, or Draken, is perhaps one of the most mature characters in the anime. Unlike the leader of the Tokyo Manji Gang, Mikey, who is prone to fits of violence at the slightest provocation, Mikey is much more level-headed and mature.

He is the big brother of the group and one of the most likable characters whom the audience takes to almost from the very start of the show. Tall, handsome, and with a very interesting and at times sad backstory, Draken has an incredible aura.

He always comes off as quite confident, with the power and strength that makes him one of the best fighters on the show. His raw power, physique, and build make him an absolute chad, who gets more attractive as the series progresses.

Additionally, at his very core, Draken is a genuinely nice person who always looks out for those he cares for.

5) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Satoru Gojo is a very misterious anime character (Image via Jujutsu Kaisen)

Satoru’s personality and facial features make him one of the most attractive characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. Shown as a man in his late twenties, he has white hair and the Six Eye, which boasts a shade of vibrant blue.

When it comes to his personality, Satoru is a rather complicated individual, he is normally nonchalant and can be rather playful with his students, however, there is another side to him.

He can be rather cruel and unforgiving towards sorcerer executives, which can be seen in his disregard towards Principal Gakuganji, as well as those whom he deems to be his enemies.

He is one of the most powerful sorcerers in the anime, and he too is quite confident with his abilities. He is, therefore, prone to judging people based on their strength, making him quite apathetic towards those whom he deems to be weak.

Satoru has an incredibly attractive character design as well as a personality that the series builds on, making him absolutely irresistible to audiences as the show progresses.

6) Tengen Uzui (Demon Slayer)

Tengen is gigachad enough to have his own harem in the anime (Image via Demon Slayer)

The Entertainment District Arc in Demon Slayer was one of the highest-rated seasons of the show. It even introduced the audience to the fan-favorite Tengen Uzui, whom fans fell in love with the moment he was put in the center of the narrative in the arc.

Tengen is shown to be rather tall, with broad shoulders and a muscular build. He has white hair, that’s uneven in length, that falls to his shoulders. He is eccentric, flashy, has his own harem, and is very flamboyant compared to some of the other Hashiras in the anime.

While he comes off as boastful and flashy, Tengen has a caring side to him that is masked by his overly aggressive and flamboyant nature. He always wore that facade, and as the Entertainment District Arc progressed, one could see that he had a much deeper and richer backstory, as well as an innate nature that cared for those around him.

While he started out as a chad, Tengen soon became a Gigachad in a couple of episodes.

7) Sakamoto (Sakamoto desu ga?)

Whatever Sakamoto does is very cool (Image via Sakamoto desu ga?)

Sakamoto desu ga is indeed one of the quirkiest animes out there with an even more eccentric protagonist called Sakamoto. The show is a testament to how amazing he is, and his level of chad from the very beginning transcends all laws of nature, gender, race, and at times even logic.

Sakamoto is bespectacled with smooth black hair that is parted on the right, coupled with dark gray eyes as well as a beauty mark underneath his left eye. He is tall, lean, and muscular and is considered to be a sculpted perfection by everyone who encounters him.

He even has incredible superhero-like reflexes, which, coupled with his calm, cool, and collected nature, gives him an incredibly attractive aura that fans cannot easily forget.

As the series goes deeper, Sakamoto’s allure and attractiveness get multiplied with each episode, and the chad does eventually become one of the biggest Gigachads in anime history.

8) Escanor (Seven Deadly Sins)

Escanor's pride is as big as his muscles (Image via Seven Deadly Sins)

One does not get more chad than Escanor from the Seven Deadly Sins anime series. His personality changes drastically along with his strength between night and day, where under sunlight his skittish, shy, and polite nature becomes arrogant and boastful that always judges those around him based on their strength.

Afternoon Escanor is indeed a sight to behold, with gargantuan muscles and the ability to counter the most powerful of attacks and out DPS the opponent. He is the very definition of a Gigachad.

While he takes too much pride in his powers, Escanor is still very caring deep down. His feelings for Merlin show his softer side, and there are moments where one is able to see just how much he cares for his comrades.

He is the epitome of chivalry as well, even though his pride often gets in the way.

9) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi is the most magnetic character in the anime (Image via Attack on Titan)

Levi started out as one of the most popular characters in Attack on Titan and remains so even to this day. While in the latest season he was injured and heavily nerfed and stuck to a stretcher, his chadness did not go away. Levi is still as popular today as he ever was.

Once a criminal, and now a part of the survey corps, Levi rarely shows any emotion to those around him, even to his closest comrades. His manner of speaking is also very crude, due to the childhood that he had to endure, as he is very blunt with his words, often times insulting and providing coarse and inappropriate comments.

He creates an air of mystery around him, due to his nonverbal and humorless nature, which makes him come off as unapproachable and unsettled by many of the characters in the show,

The Ackerman blood inside him gives him superhuman abilities, and during his encounter with Zeke Yeager, his chadness transcended into that of a Gigachad.

10) Kamina (Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann)

Kamina had the ability to inspire everyone around him (Image via Gurren Lagann)

On the surface, especially during the start of the Gurren Lagann series, Kamina comes off as a boisterous, hotheaded, and arrogant individual. He is always seeking greatness, and often boasts about his abilities to those around him.

However, he is one of the most determined characters in the anime, and never lets anything keep him down for too long. He has a tall muscular build, with blue hair, is kind-hearted, and always looks to support his friends and those that he cares for.

He is one of the biggest benefactors behind Simon’s development as an able protagonist in the show, which is what makes his sacrifice in the anime an incredibly heartbreaking loss for the audience.

Gigachad Kamina is charismatic and capable of inspiring those he fights with and helping them to “Drill a path to tomorrow!”.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far