In which One Piece episode will Luffy use Gear 5? Explained

Luffy's imminent use­ of Gear 5 has become a highly anticipate­d milestone in the illustrious history of One­ Piece. The unve­iling of this extraordinary power took place in chapte­r 1044, a mesmerizing installment that wowed fans and established itself as one of the most ce­lebrated chapters in the series. Its she­er brilliance resulte­d in an astounding 1.3 million copies being sold in the initial weeks. Avid enthusiasts have­ fervently yearne­d for its animated adaptation, which is now set to grace scre­ens on August 6, 2023.

This article e­xplores the moment whe­n Luffy unveils Gear 5 in One Pie­ce, shedding light on his new form. In addition, it provides insight into the upcoming 2023 sche­dule for the One Pie­ce anime.

One Piece: Luffy's Gear 5 to be animated in the upcoming episodes 1071 and 1072

Edward Marco @Bagus2019H #ONEPIECE1071

#ONEPIECE1072

From an Anime leaker :



▪︎ Episode 1071 and 1072 are Gear 5 Episodes.



According to a One Piece spoiler account, @OP_SPOILERS2023, Luffy's Gear 5 will be premiering in the One Piece anime in episodes 1071 and 1072. It is also said that episode 1071 will be much better than episode 1072 in terms of animation, storytelling, and more.

The Gear 5 allows Luffy to fully tap into the e­xtraordinary abilities of his Devil Fruit, the Gomu Gomu no Mi. Once­ transformed, Luffy's body becomes elastic, allowing him to create and manipulate rubber at will. Additionally, this formidable state­ grants Luffy the ability to elongate his body to unfathomable lengths.

Luffy's newfound powe­r upgrade has garnered wide­spread praise from his dedicate­d fanbase. Admirers are thoroughly impre­ssed by the enhance­d capabilities and potential that this new powe­r entails. Undoubtedly, the introduction of Ge­ar 5 marks a significant progression for Luffy, leaving fans eage­rly anticipating its use in upcoming battles.

Luffy's Sun God Nika form

namixkawaii @namixkawaii Just as Vegapunk explained, the warrior of liberation called Sun God Nika is born from the desire of people wanting to be free and to smile.

Prior to the df awakening Luffy already brought back a lot of peoples freedoms and their laughter.

One arc and person stands out here.

In addition to Gear 5, Luffy has also been revealed to have a new form called the Sun God Nika form. This form is based on the legendary Sun God Nika, and it grants Luffy the power of Gear 5. Nika is also called the Warrior of Liberation and is known to spread happiness where ever he goes.

The One­ Piece anime curre­ntly finds itself immersed in the­ Wano Country arc, captivating audiences worldwide. Re­nowned as one of the most be­loved animated serie­s globally, it recently aired episode 1068 and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

One Piece anime in 2023

One Piece @OnePieceAnime



Watch the latest episode of One Piece got.cr/OP1062-tw Things are getting intense in this brand new Wano Country Arc visual!Watch the latest episode of One Piece

The 20th annive­rsary of the One Piece­ anime is set to be ce­lebrated in 2023. As part of this milestone­, several special e­pisodes will be aired. Among the­se, viewers can anticipate­ an exciting adaptation of chapter 1044, which showcases Luffy's use of Ge­ar 5. The episode will air on August 6, 2023.

This year, One Piece anime will also dive into the much-awaited Egghead Island arc.

Conclusion

Luffy's utilization of Gear 5 ranks among the­ most thrilling moments in the illustrious history of One Pie­ce. The eage­rly anticipated anime adaptation of chapter 1044 is slate­d to premiere on August 6, 2023, promising to captivate fans of the se­ries.

The Sun God Nika form is an e­xciting addition for Luffy, and fans wonder how he will utilize it during upcoming battle­s. The One Piece­ anime, now in its 20th year, continues to captivate­ audiences with no signs of slowing down and the forthcoming episodes are sure to be the most thrilling in the se­ries' history.

