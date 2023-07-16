In which One Piece episode will Luffy use Gear 5? Explained

Luffy's imminent use of Gear 5 has become a highly anticipated milestone in the illustrious history of One Piece. The unveiling of this extraordinary power took place in chapter 1044, a mesmerizing installment that wowed fans and established itself as one of the most celebrated chapters in the series. Its sheer brilliance resulted in an astounding 1.3 million copies being sold in the initial weeks. Avid enthusiasts have fervently yearned for its animated adaptation, which is now set to grace screens on August 6, 2023.
This article explores the moment when Luffy unveils Gear 5 in One Piece, shedding light on his new form. In addition, it provides insight into the upcoming 2023 schedule for the One Piece anime.
One Piece: Luffy's Gear 5 to be animated in the upcoming episodes 1071 and 1072
According to a One Piece spoiler account, @OP_SPOILERS2023, Luffy's Gear 5 will be premiering in the One Piece anime in episodes 1071 and 1072. It is also said that episode 1071 will be much better than episode 1072 in terms of animation, storytelling, and more.
The Gear 5 allows Luffy to fully tap into the extraordinary abilities of his Devil Fruit, the Gomu Gomu no Mi. Once transformed, Luffy's body becomes elastic, allowing him to create and manipulate rubber at will. Additionally, this formidable state grants Luffy the ability to elongate his body to unfathomable lengths.
Luffy's newfound power upgrade has garnered widespread praise from his dedicated fanbase. Admirers are thoroughly impressed by the enhanced capabilities and potential that this new power entails. Undoubtedly, the introduction of Gear 5 marks a significant progression for Luffy, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its use in upcoming battles.
Luffy's Sun God Nika form
In addition to Gear 5, Luffy has also been revealed to have a new form called the Sun God Nika form. This form is based on the legendary Sun God Nika, and it grants Luffy the power of Gear 5. Nika is also called the Warrior of Liberation and is known to spread happiness where ever he goes.
The One Piece anime currently finds itself immersed in the Wano Country arc, captivating audiences worldwide. Renowned as one of the most beloved animated series globally, it recently aired episode 1068 and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.
One Piece anime in 2023
The 20th anniversary of the One Piece anime is set to be celebrated in 2023. As part of this milestone, several special episodes will be aired. Among these, viewers can anticipate an exciting adaptation of chapter 1044, which showcases Luffy's use of Gear 5. The episode will air on August 6, 2023.
This year, One Piece anime will also dive into the much-awaited Egghead Island arc.
Conclusion
Luffy's utilization of Gear 5 ranks among the most thrilling moments in the illustrious history of One Piece. The eagerly anticipated anime adaptation of chapter 1044 is slated to premiere on August 6, 2023, promising to captivate fans of the series.
The Sun God Nika form is an exciting addition for Luffy, and fans wonder how he will utilize it during upcoming battles. The One Piece anime, now in its 20th year, continues to captivate audiences with no signs of slowing down and the forthcoming episodes are sure to be the most thrilling in the series' history.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.