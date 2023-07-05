One Piece Gear 5 episode to premiere in one of Europe's biggest theaters

According to reputable news source @OP_SPOILERS2Ø23, recent leaks and rumors suggest that the One Piece anime's Gear 5 debut could be receiving special treatment. Per @OP_SPOILERS2Ø23 (OP Spoilers), Le Grand Rex (Europe's biggest movie theater) is currently considering screening a special upcoming episode for the series.

The One Piece episodes set to be screened at the theater are essentially those that feature the climax of the Wano arc. They'll also see the climax of the Luffy versus Kaido fight and will feature a very exciting and memorable moment whether the episodes are screened in theaters or not.

It is important to note that the decision about the screening has not been finalized. As OP Spoilers specifies, the discussion is still ongoing, with the theater "considering screening" the episodes. The Twitter user also mentioned that the theater has said that "something is planned soon."

Disclaimer: This article includes major anime Wano arc climax spoilers.

One Piece television anime's Gear 5 debut could be in theaters

The One Piece episodes in question will be none other than those which see Luffy's Gear 5 form debut in the series, which is also the Awakening of his Devil Fruit. Likewise, fans will also learn the true name of Luffy's Devil Fruit in this string of episodes, which is the Mythical Zoan-type Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika.

As mentioned above, this will mark the form's debut in the television anime, but not in anime form overall thanks to a brief appearance in 2022's Film: Red movie. In the climactic battle as Luffy and Shanks tag-team antagonist Tot Musica, Luffy is seen tapping into the power very briefly as he launches a powerful, final attack.

To have the television anime premiere of Gear 5 also air in a theater would certainly be poetic, adding a full circle aspect to the form's overall introduction to the mainline series. In any case, fans are expecting these episodes (presumed to be 1071 and 1072) to be some of the most exciting and high-quality installments in the series overall.

Even more exciting is that this news comes in the final week before the series' manga returns from its hiatus and in the weeks following the debut of the live-action adaptation's first trailer. It's an exciting time to be a One Piece fan, with the Gear 5 television anime debut set to only heighten this excitement. All that remains to be seen is if these theatrical screenings come to pass, and if Toei Animation and the production team can deliver on their end.

