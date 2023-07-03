One Piece releases special Future Island trailer for volume 106

One Piece's trailer for the upcoming Future Island arc has recently been released by Toei Animation for Volume 106, showing fresh faces, unexplored locales, and a mystery that the Straw Hat Pirates will embark on. The One Piece trailer also showcases a new song titled Future Island by Mori Calliope, a popular English-speaking virtual YouTuber. This high-energy electronic dance track effectively captures the anticipation and thrill of the upcoming arc.
The Future Island arc will commence in the forthcoming volume of One Piece. Its release date is set for July 4, 2023, in Japan, while the English version is scheduled to be available on July 26, 2023.
The trailer for One Piece's Future Island arc shows the Straw Hats arriving in a myserious island
The One Piece trailer starts with the Straw Hats sailing through a tumultuous sea. During their journey, they meet up with Bonnie, one of the members of the Worst Generation, who accompanies them on their journey to the Future Island.
Soon after, they arrive on a mysterious island that is blanketed in thick fog. Moreover, the sea surrounding this peculiar land teems with unusual creatures, including massive robot crabs and robot fish.
Yet, the Straw Hats travel through the futurisitic city and have fun. On the Future Island, Luffy's crew are greeted by new faces, among which one of the faces resemble Albert Einstein. The trailer also introduces the possible antagonists of the Future Island arc, which includes the CP0 who have returned in the form of a three member group comprising of Rob Lucci, Kaku, and Stussy.
What is the current status of the anime?
Based on Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, the anime tells the captivating story of Monkey D. Luffy. After unintentionally consuming the Gomu Gomu no Mi Devil Fruit, Luffy gains rubber like body. Fueled by his dream of becoming the Pirate King, he embarks on thrilling adventures and forms a crew - the Straw Hat Pirates.
The One Piece anime is currently in the Wano arc, which happens to be the series' longest storyline spanning over three years. This arc unfolds in the secluded Wano Country under the rule of shogun Kurozumi Orochi. Presently, the beloved Straw Hats find themselves within the confines of Wano Country, as they are trying ti overthrow Orochi and Kaido and liberate this oppressed nation.
In the latest episode of the One Piece anime, two powerful supernovas, Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kidd, joined forces to defeat Big Mom, one of the Four Emperors of the Sea. Utilizing their formidable Devil Fruit powers, they ultimately emerged victorious over her.
With Big Mom now defeated, the stage is set for the ultimate showdown of the Wano arc - Luffy versus Kaido. These two formidable captains have been at odds from the start of this arc. Since their clash has been steadily escalating, this tension is guaranteed to lead up to an incredible battle.
The upcoming episodes of the One Piece anime promise excitement as Luffy prepares to unleash Gear 5 in a thrilling fight against Kaido. The incredible abilities demonstrated by Luffy with his Gear 5 have already left manga readers awestruck, and the anticipation for what lies ahead in these new episodes grows stronger.
As such, this intense clash in One Piece anime will determine nothing less than the destiny of Wano Country, which serves as a trial by fire that will push Luffy's strength and unwavering resolve to their utmost limits.
