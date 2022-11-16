One Piece chapter 1067 spoilers: CP0 makes an appearance in a never seen before avatar

One Piece chapter 1067 spoiler features CP0 members Lucci, Kaku, Hattori, and others making an appearance. CP0, also known as Masked Assassins, is Cipher Pol's most powerful intelligence organization, which reports directly to the World Nobles. Pacifista Kuma stands alongside them on the leaked page.

After weeks of mind-blowing lore, the next chapter will set the stage for some fight sequences on Egghead Island. The Egghead arc is nearing its conclusion and is expected to end with a bang. It will not be surprising if a fight between the Straw Hats and CP0 takes place soon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

The CP0 looks menacing in their masked attire in One Piece chapter 1067 spoilers

What is the purpose of the CP0's presence on Egghead Island?

According to the spoilers for One Piece chapter 1067, the CP0 shows up on Egghead Island wanting access to enter it to return Pacifista Kuma to Dr. Vegapunk. But all of them showing up together, in their masks, raises suspicion about their intent.

One Piece readers have known for a long time that the World Government has turned against their genius Vegapunk. A previous chapter had revealed that Vegapunk's satellite Shaka was remotely communicating with Dragon, informing him of his impending death.

Vegapunk possesses far too much knowledge, and the World Government demonstrated its aversion to people discovering its secrets when the Marines annihilated Ohara for researching the Void Century. Vegapunk's fear that the World Government will kill him is confirmed in One Piece chapter 1067's spoilers when he asks Luffy to take him away.

The CP0 also discovers that Jewelry Bonney is on Egghead Island. She was once important to the World Government, but now that she is no longer useful to them, the CP0 decides to kill her.

Why is the CP0 being denied entry to Egghead Island?

Vegapunk's satellite Shaka (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

One Piece chapter 1067 spoilers indicate that a battle between Vegapunk's satellites and the CP0 will take place soon. The CP0 request access to the island in the guise of returning Pacifista Kuma, but Shaka refuses. Shaka then informs the other satellites that they must prepare for battle with the CP0.

Once One Piece chapter 1067 is released, there will be a break in its publication. However, fans can expect a lot more action coming their way between the CP0, Straw Hats, and even Kuma, who is most likely heading to Egghead Island.

Zoro and Brooke have already been sitting on the Thousand Sunny waiting for such a moment when they have to clear the way for a quick exit.

