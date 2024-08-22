5 Summer 2024 anime that exceeded all expectations (& 5 that need to buckle up)

With the Summer 2024 anime season at its peak point, the time has arrived yet again to see the goods and the bads of this season. In other words, it is time to see which series outclassed its hype and delivered in every way possible and which couldn't live up to the hype and might still have a chance to redeem themselves for the rest of the Summer 2024 anime.

It wouldn't be wrong to call Summer 2024 anime the season of romcoms, as the majority of romantic-comedy anime series that are airing this season are top-class, delivering both in animation and storywise. However, not only are some of these the ones that need some damage control, but some other genre anime series from Summer 2024 anime are also the ones that need to buckle up before the season ends.

Disclaimer: This article only contains ongoing series from the Summer 2024 anime season (the reason for excluding Suicide Squad Isekai) and has the author's opinion.

My Deer Friend Nokotan, and 4 other Summer 2024 anime series that exceeded all expectations

1) Oshi no Ko season 2

Arima Kana as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Koba)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 1st 1st

The most anticipated sequel series of the Summer 2024 anime season, Oshi no Ko season 2, continues the journey of Aqua and group as they act out a popular manga series' stage play and learn about their weaknesses.

With the sequel already enjoying proper ratings and a large fanbase, it might have outclassed its source material through a proper choreography and combination of colors, which are the spotlight in almost every other episode.

2) Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

Alya as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Koba)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 3st 2nd

Arguably the best romcom series of the Summer 2024 anime season, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is another amazing series by Doga Koba, the same animation studio as Oshi no Ko. The series tells the tale of Alya, a girl who hides her feelings for Masachika in Russian, unaware that her crush understands the inclusive language she uses.

Despite the spotlight of the series being on Sumire Uesaka, the voice actor of Alya, the series combines amazing visuals supported by outstanding animation. This series proves that Doga Koba might be becoming one of the big guns of animation in Japan.

3) My Deer Friend Nokotan

Nokotan as seen in the anime (Image via Wit Studio)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 8th 4th

The Summer 2024 anime that might have already become the meme face of this year, My Deer Friend Nokotan, is one of the spotlight series of this season, known for its pop-culture references and slapstick comedy. Although the series didn't receive much of a promotion at the start, it climbed its way to the top really soon.

The series tells the tale of a former delinquent named Torako, who is trying her best to change things but the addition of a deer girl named Nokotan is messing up every plan she creates to act as a model student in school.

4) Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Will as seen in the anime (Image via Actas & Bandai Namco Pictures)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 5th 17th

Wistoria: Wand and Sword is a Summer 2024 anime series centered around a misfit named Will who cannot use magic and has to rely on his physical strength to rise to the top of his magic academy and accompany his childhood friend.

Although the series started as a typical high-school anime series, giving off the same vibes as The Irregular at Magic High School, it soon became one of the spotlights of this season. With the animation not lacking in any of the episodes, it might as well become one of the top 3 best anime of this year.

5) Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines

Yanami Anna as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 9th 21st

Despite the series having a grand set of staff members famous for adapting Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Makeine started the year with more than half of the fandom unaware of its existence. However, the series' performance spoke for itself and it climbed from the bottom to the top due to its amazing visuals, intriguing story, and lovable characters.

The Summer 2024 anime follows the story of Nukumizu, who gets stuck with three beauties of his school after he witnesses them getting rejected. Moreover, he might also be developing feelings for these losing heroines without even realizing it.

Tower of God season 2 and 4 other Summer 2024 anime series that need to buckle up

1) Tower of God season 2

Viole as seen in the anime (Image via The Answer Studio)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 2nd 3rd

The most anticipated webtoon adaptation in recent years whose start was not too appealing, Tower of God season 2 is a Summer 2024 anime series that went through a studio change after its first season. Where the start of the series featured lukewarm story execution and mediocre animation, the latest episodes are reaching the mark slowly.

After getting betrayed by Rachel and falling to the bottom of the tower, Bam joins FUG under the alias Viole to reach the top. Accompanied by a team of misfits, Viole might be having difficulty believing in others after Rachel's recent betrayal.

2) Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells

Touka as seen in the anime (Image via Seven Arcs)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 20th 13th

The most promising isekai anime series that did gain popularity but failed to reach the ratings that were expected from it, Failure Frame, is one of the few isekai series airing in the Summer 2024 season. The series follows almost the same plotline as Arifureta and doesn't rectify its flaw, which could be why it is rated so low: mediocre CGI animation.

Following the story of a class that gets reincarnated into another world, Touka Mimori is secluded by his class due to his weak rank as he strikes to level up alone to get revenge against the person who summoned him to this new world.

3) Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World season 2

Alice as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Palette & Silver Link)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 7th 17th

Another sequel that started off pretty slow and entered a hiatus to maintain the quality of production, which could be the reason behind its decline in popularity and ratings, this Summer 2024 anime series started off decently and fell into a rabbit hole afterward due to its mediocre animation quality.

Continuing the story of Iska and Alice as they strive to end the suffering in the world and unite their sides, the sequel follows them resolving issues of their sides in hopes of a positive future.

4) 2.5 Dimensional Seduction

Ririsa as seen in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 13th 15th

The Summer 2024 anime that might be facing backlash due to the unneeded censoring of its source material, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction, is an Ecchi-anime series that censored the 'too-much' scenes from the source material to create a healthy Ecchi-series. This might be what resulted in the decline of its popularity among the unsatisfied Ecchi anime fans.

The anime follows the story of Masamune, whose manga club receives a gem of a girl named Ririsa, who shares the same passion for cosplay as the protagonist does. Together, these two strive to show the world the beautiful world of manga through Ririsa's amazing cosplays.

5) Days with My Stepsister

Ayase as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Popularity Ranking at the Start of the Season Popularity Ranking in the Middle of the Season 6th 8th

The Summer 2024 anime with, arguably, the most intriguing plotline, Days with My Stepsister, started off pretty strong but couldn't reach the top due to the norms created in the fandom. The series doesn't feature a plotline that is not common in anime society but the progression with which it goes forward is what makes it interesting.

Following the story of Asamura and Ayase, who just became stepsiblings due to the marriage of their parents, the series portrays their changing emotions as they spend more time together as siblings and as friends.

