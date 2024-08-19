Are Wistoria: Wand and Sword and Danmachi connected? Explored

With the recent hype surrounding Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime, fans are wondering whether the series is connected to Fujino Omori's other series, Danmachi (Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?). Aside from a similar setting and vibe, the former has characters from the other fantasy series.

For instance, the latest episode of Wistoria: Wand and Sword saw Lefiya Viridis and Filvis Challa, two important characters from Danmachi, in action. Besides these two characters, the manga readers would know that Fujino Omori's new series has some other characters from his magnum opus light novel.

So, are Wistoria: Wand and Sword and Danmachi connected? Fans would like to know that despite the similarities, these two series take place in completely different worlds. That said, Fujino Omori has been reusing characters and character names from his previous series to the new one.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from these two series.

Exploring why Wistoria: Wand and Sword and Danmachi take place in different worlds

From the onset, it seemed as if Wistoria: Wand and Sword was an extension of Danmachi (Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) or took place in the same universe with its fantasy setting and the existence of a dungeon. However, as the narrative progressed, it became clear that Will Serfort's world was far different from Bell Cranel's Orario.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword manga reveals that hundreds of years ago, invaders from the sky engulfed the world in darkness. To stop them, five powerful mages, who came to be known as Magia Vander, created a powerful barrier on top of a tower called Mercedes Caulis.

Will and Colette observe the Tower (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Their barrier repelled the darkness from the world and brought in light. At present, the Rigarden Magic Academy prepares strong mages to maintain the barrier and protect the kingdom governed by magic. The kingdom also has a dungeon, where various mysteries lie, awaiting to be unraveled.

On the other hand, Danmachi's narrative centers around Gods, who descend upon the world and create guilds (Familia), where adventures can join and test their mettle. Although both series have "Towers" and "Dungeons," their purposes are vastly different. Undoubtedly, the differences in the lore don't connect these two series's universes.

Lefiya and Filvis in episode 6 (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Yet, Fujino Omori has been reusing Danmachi characters in his new series, which is why fans feel both series are connected. For example, episodes 5 and 6 saw Lefiya Viridis and Filvis Challia observing the Grand Magic Festival.

According to Danmachi, Lefiya Viridis is a second-class adventurer, belonging to the Loki Familia. She earned the nickname "Thousand Elf" for being able to use any elf magic. Likewise, Filvis Challia was the captain of the Dionysus Familia.

However, Omori-san's new series doesn't have a "Familia" system. Rather, these elven mages belong to the Elf Faction, under the Magia Vander, Ellenor Ljos Alf. In fact, following the release of episode 5, Fujino Omori amusingly tweeted that he added Lefiya and Filvis to the story.

Besides Lefiya and Filvis, manga readers would know that Fujino Omori adds Finn, the captain of the Loki Familia in Wistoria: Wand and Sword, as an integral character.

Finn, as seen in the manga (Image via Fujino Omori/Kodansha)

Fujino Omori has that artistic liberty to add characters from one major fiction to another, but that doesn't mean the two series are connected. The narrative, the lore, and the characters' purposes are entirely different.

That said, it's always nice to see the familiar characters from Danmachi in a fresh setting of Wistoria: Wand and Sword. It remains to be seen whether the author leaves more easter eggs for fans in the future.

