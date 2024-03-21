10 best anime like Delicious in Dungeon to watch for fantasy anime fans

Delicious in Dungeon (also known as Dungeon Meshi) is a fantasy adventure anime that offers a creative twist on the dungeon crawling genre. It follows a ragtag group of adventurers led by Laios, a noble fighter searching for his sister, who was swallowed by a dragon.

With limited supplies, they are forced to resort to cooking and eating the monsters they slay within the dungeon in order to survive. Despite this grisly premise involving hunting, butchering, and consuming creatures of all shapes and sizes, the anime maintains a fun, upbeat energy.

If you enjoyed following Laios and his companions as they braved the dangers of the dungeon while hunting and cooking up its monstrous inhabitants, here are 10 more great anime to add to your watchlist.

Top 10 must-watch anime for fans of Delicious in Dungeon

1. That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime (Image via 8bit)

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime shares some key elements with Delicious in Dungeon. It focuses on a protagonist who finds himself in a fantasy world and must make use of the strange environment and creatures around him to survive.

In this case, Satoru Mikami is reborn as a slime monster after dying as a human. To gather the strength he needs to thrive in his new dangerous world, he befriends monsters through unique methods, including eating them!

Fans of Delicious in Dungeon will enjoy the lighthearted humor blended with tense, strategic battles as Satoru builds his monster nation. The concept of understanding new monsters by consuming them links both shows in an entertaining way.

2. Restaurant To Another World

Restaurant To Another World (Image via Silver Link.)

While not as action-packed as Delicious in Dungeon, this relaxing isekai anime also revolves around fantasy cooking. It depicts a quaint restaurant that secretly serves clients from a magical medieval world every Saturday.

The chef must work hard to satisfy visiting elves, mages, fairies and more with delicious food tailored to their tastes. This requires deep knowledge of fantasy ingredients and recipes, much like Senshi’s dungeon cooking expertise.

Fans of Delicious in Dungeon will love learning about fantastical food alongside another expert fantasy chef. The mouthwatering traditional dishes also showcase the creative potential of fantasy world cuisine.

3. Toriko

Toriko (Image via Toei Animation)

For viewers who most enjoyed the mouthwatering cooking scenes, Toriko is a must-watch. This shonen anime revolves around the dangerous world of gourmet hunting, depicting a professional “Bishokuya” named Toriko who seeks rare, exquisite ingredients from fantasy ecosystems to create the ultimate full-course meals.

From ingredients that can destroy landscapes to the most dangerous beasts imaginable, Toriko confronts non-stop action and cooking challenges that would feel familiar to Delicious in Dungeon’s adventurers. The vibrant colors and creative creature designs match the tone of that anime as well.

4. Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?

Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? (Image via J.C.Staff)

As another anime with “dungeon” in the name, this one should appeal directly to Delicious in Dungeon fans. The show depicts Bell Cranel, a newbie adventurer in the city of Orario who explores monster-filled dungeons while seeking to impress ladies along the way.

Bell shares a similar earnest, kind-hearted spirit with Laios. And the dungeon crawling action scenes bring plenty of excitement, especially as Bell unlocks new powers. While not focused on cooking, viewers will still get their fill of deadly dungeon battles while bonding with another ensemble of charming oddball adventurers.

5. The Hero Is Overpowered But Overly Cautious

The Hero Is Overpowered But Overly Cautious (Image via White Fox)

The Hero Is Overpowered But Overly Cautious, a comedy isekai anime, pokes fun at the overpowered main character trope by depicting an absurdly strong hero who defeats enemies while adhering to every safety precaution imaginable.

From wearing dozens of protective magical items to only using his weakest skills, Seiya drives his goddess companion crazy with his maximum caution approach. But his knowledge of RPG mechanics actually shares some logic with Delicious in Dungeon’s survival tactics.

Fans of that anime will appreciate an equally genre-savvy protagonist applying his meta knowledge in new and ridiculous ways. And the light tone matches nicely as well.

6. Suppose A Kid From The Last Dungeon Boonies Moved To A Starter Town?

Suppose A Kid From The Last Dungeon Boonies Moved To A Starter Town? (Image via Liden Films)

This fantasy anime with another long “dungeon”-focused title should also appeal to fans of Delicious in Dungeon. It depicts Lloyd, a powerful young warrior raised in a dungeon who moves to a small town to become an adventurer.

Lloyd shares some similarities to Laios. Both are mighty warriors who hail from dungeons but struggle to adjust to normal society’s rules and expectations. This fish-out-of-water comedy offers plenty of dungeon action too for fans seeking more adventurous cooking.

7. The Dungeon Of Black Company

The Dungeon Of Black Company (Image via SILVER LINK.)

The Dungeon Of Black Company deserves a mention for Delicious in Dungeon fans seeking another dungeon survival story. It depicts meek new employee Kinji Ninomiya who is transferred by his corrupt company to an underground fantasy world and told to fight monsters.

Like Laios’ party, Kinji must quickly master survival tactics in an unfamiliar, deadly environment. There is less focus on cooking, but plenty of tense action and funny moments as the team confronts the dungeon’s challenges. The power dynamics between cautious newbies and cold corporate overlords also add fresh intrigue.

8. Grimgar Of Fantasy And Ash

Grimgar Of Fantasy And Ash (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Grimgar Of Fantasy And Ash, a beautiful fantasy anime, provides a more somber, realistic take on a group of strangers struggling to survive after awakening in a harsh new world. With no memories or basic skills, they choose risky monster hunting to earn a living.

The hand-drawn backgrounds and fluid battles will appeal to Delicious in Dungeon fans, as will the inventive tactics the party develops to confront monsters without traditional battle experience. And while they buy food rather than cook dungeon creatures, there is a similar desperation driving their dangerous occupation.

9. The Faraway Paladin

The Faraway Paladin (Image via Children's Playground Entertainment)

This dark fantasy anime depicts Will, a young human raised by the undead in an underground city, who ventures into the outside world to learn more about his origins. Alongside his allies of various races, he explores ruins, battles monsters, and uncovers sinister truths.

Like the cast of Delicious in Dungeon, Will forms bonds with quirky individuals met along his quest. There are plenty of tense undead battles and mysterious fantasy environments to keep adventure fans hooked. And the themes of struggling to understand one’s hidden past provide strong emotional hooks as well.

10. Goblin Slayer

Goblin Slayer (Image via White Fox)

For Delicious in Dungeon fans who enjoyed the more brutal life-or-death stakes of adventuring as much as the comedy, Goblin Slayer delivers plenty of intense, bloody action.

It follows the stoic Goblin Slayer, an armored warrior whose entire purpose revolves around exterminating goblins through any means necessary. When a novice priestess joins his party, she learns the dark, horrific threat goblins pose as they ravage the land’s dungeons and villages.

The graphic violence and trauma can be shocking, but offers a grimmer look at the realities of lower-level adventurers facing murderous hordes. Goblin Slayer shares Laios’ single-minded dedication to his quest, using any possible advantage to defeat threats that others underestimate.

Conclusion

In conclusion, for viewers craving more creativity, camaraderie, and cooking challenges from anime’s take on dungeon survival, the shows above all provide exciting new perspectives. So prepare a fantasy feast, grab your magical weapons, and get ready to embark on more wild, monstrous adventures.

