10 anime to watch for fans of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has quickly become one of the most popular isekai anime in recent years. The story follows a 34-year-old NEET who dies and reincarnates into a fantasy world as Rudeus Greyrat, retaining his memories and using his knowledge to better himself in his new life.

With its captivating story, multifaceted characters, and beautiful animation, the series has garnered a passionate fanbase eagerly awaiting each new season. If you're a fan looking for more anime like Mushoku Tensei to fill the void while you await new episodes, this list has you covered with 10 excellent recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Top 10 must-see anime for Mushoku Tensei enthusiasts

1) That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime (Image via Eight Bit)

Much like Mushoku Tensei, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime follows a man reborn in a fantasy world after dying on Earth. Satoru Mikami is reincarnated as a slime with unique abilities, gathering allies and building a monster nation while improving his powers.

With slick action sequences and lighthearted humor between all the politics and nation-building, Slime shares a similar vibe to Mushoku Tensei. It also features an overpowered protagonist striving for greatness in his new life. If you enjoy following Rimuru Tempest’s growth from weak slime to demon lord, you’ll also love seeing Rudeus develop on his path towards becoming a supreme mage.

2) Overlord

Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

Trapped inside an immersive VR MMO when the game shuts down, protagonist Momonga becomes his max-level lich character from the game in a real fantasy world. With all his game skills and powerful magic still intact, he sets out to explore the new world and find any other players that may be there with him.

Like Mushoku Tensei, Overlord features an overpowered main character applying his extensive knowledge to become stronger. It also nicely balances humor, action, and political strategy, like Mushoku Tensei does. If you enjoy Rudeus Greyrat’s cunning, Momonga’s 400 IQ chessmaster strategies won’t disappoint either.

3) Konosuba! God's Blessing on This Wonderful World

Konosuba! God's Blessing on This Wonderful World (Image via Studio Deen)

After dying in an embarrassing way, Kazuma Sato is given the chance to reincarnate in a fantasy RPG-like world. He chooses to bring Aqua the goddess along, believing she’ll be helpful, but soon realizes she’s fairly useless despite her divine status. The two set off on slapstick adventures, joined by explosion-obsessed mage Megumin and masochistic crusader Darkness.

While much more comedy-focused, Konosuba! shares Mushoku Tensei's premise of someone reincarnating in a fantasy world. Its dysfunctional party dynamic also mirrors some of the entertaining group dynamics in Mushoku Tensei. If you want more isekai humor along with your regular dose of Rudeus’ witty banter, be sure to check out this cult favorite comedy.

4) Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

When Subaru Natsuki leaves a convenience store, he suddenly finds himself transported to a fantasy world. While seemingly a wish come true at first, he soon realizes this new reality is a harsh one when he dies after just a few short days there. But mysteriously returning to when he first arrived, Subaru resolves to use his new “Return by Death” ability to save himself and those close to him.

Like Mushoku Tensei, Re:Zero excels at balancing dark, emotionally taxing storylines with levity and hope for something better. Its heavy focus on character development helps further invest viewers in its cast, just like Mushoku Tensei does so brilliantly with Rudeus and friends. And with several seasons covering extensive LN source material, it promises the same marathon appeal.

5) The Rising Of The Shield Hero

The Rising Of The Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

College student Naofumi Iwatani is unexpectedly summoned along with three others to become the “Four Cardinal Heroes,” tasked with saving a fantasy realm plagued by monster Waves. Dubbed the Shield Hero, Naofumi is unfairly labeled a criminal early on, forcing him to rise from absolute rock bottom to become the legendary hero the kingdom needs.

Featuring nail-biting Waves, emotional gut-punches, and strong themes of perseverance against cruelty, Rising of the Shield Hero captures a similar tone and spirit to Mushoku Tensei. Its heavy focus on Naofumi’s character growth also mirrors Rudeus Greyrat’s central development. If you enjoy cheering on the underdog protagonist, either anime delivers in spades on that front.

6) Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online (Image via A-1 Pictures)

When VRMMORPG Sword Art Online turns deadly by trapping players inside, Kirito dedicates himself to clearing the game’s 100 floors alongside other top players to free them from this virtual prison. But they soon realize that slaying floor bosses is only one key challenge; the game itself seems to have it out for them in every way.

Blending real-world consequences with high fantasy appeal, Sword Art Online may appeal to Mushoku Tensei fans who enjoy VR-inspired virtual worlds. Its high-octane fight scenes and tender romantic moments also mirror the blend of action and drama that the audience loves. Additionally, watching Kirito grow from a solo outcast to a revered hero echoes Rudeus’ own underdog-to-champion appeal.

7) Grimgar Of Fantasy And Ash

Grimgar Of Fantasy And Ash (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After finding themselves trapped in the fantasy world of Grimgar with no memories of their past, a ragtag group of strangers band together, forming a guild called Reserve Force to take on jobs and fight monsters to survive. But this fantastical land is no game, and even low-level goblins can easily make lethal foes.

More gritty and grounded than most isekai fare, Grimgar still captures something special about the appeal of fantasy adventure, like Mushoku Tensei does so well. Its struggles with real loss also echo Mushoku Tensei’s emotional gut punches. If you want a heavier dose of human vulnerability and consequence amidst your fantasy power trips, Grimgar delivers.

8) The Saga of Tanya the Evil

The Saga of Tanya the Evil (Image via NUT)

When an ultra-rational Japanese salaryman is murdered, he defiantly tells “God” he’ll live his next life perfectly to spite the deity. Reborn as orphan Tanya Degurechaff in a magic-fueled world reminiscent of WWI Europe, she resolves to climb ranks and achieve a peaceful post before “God” gets the last laugh.

Blending military strategy and magic fantasy, The Saga of Tanya the Evil mirrors some of the core appeals of Mushoku Tensei. Tanya’s cunning, ruthless pragmatism also echoes some of Rudeus’ morally ambiguous moments. If you like seeing flawed but brilliant protagonists fight overwhelming odds, Tanya’s misadventures deliver on that in spades. The audaciousness also parallels some of Rudeus’ most meme-worthy moments!

9) No Game, No Life

No Game, No Life (Image via Madhouse)

NEET sibling duo Sora and Shiro are whiz gamers who collectively form the unbeatable gaming identity “Blank.” After a mysterious chess match, they’re summoned to the fantasy world of Disboard by Tet, the God of Games. To unite all races of this strange land, they resolve to conquer its many magic-infused games and wagers.

Smart, vibrant, and infused with games and puzzles, No Game, No Life echoes some of the core appeals of Mushoku Tensei. Sora’s cunning genius pitted against all manner of larger-than-life fantasy opponents also parallels Rudeus Greyrat outwitting far stronger foes. If you enjoy the thrill of watching seemingly outmatched leads take on daunting fantasy worlds, this series delivers.

10) Log Horizon

Log Horizon (Image via Studio Deen)

When popular fantasy MMORPG Log Horizon unexpectedly traps players within the game during a patch event, veteran player and master strategist Shiroe bands together with friends both old and new. Leveraging their class abilities and mechanics knowledge, they seek to explore the now very real game world of Elder Tales and establish a new social order.

As another trapped in an RPG tale, Log Horizon centers on mastering game mechanics to control outcomes like Mushoku Tensei. Protagonist Shiroe’s razor wit and 4D chess planning also invoke Rudeus Greyrat outsmarting his foes against impossible odds. Political tension, settlement-building, and tamer fantasy stakes also mirror Mushoku Tensei more than bleaker, hyper-violent isekai. If you crave genius leads navigating intricate situations with creativity versus brute magical force, take a chance on Log Horizon.

Conclusion

Whether you crave more emotionally impactful isekai drama or comedic fantasy escapades, this list delivers excellent recommendations for Mushoku Tensei fans. From sociopathic antiheroes like Tanya to genius gamer masterminds like Sora and Shiro to steadfast underdog heroes like Naofumi, these leads echo some of the most compelling qualities that make Rudeus Greyrat so engrossing to follow across seasons in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.