That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime can be considered among the definitive isekai series and one that put the genre on the map simply because of how popular it became over the years. Plus, when it is taken into account that it combines all the elements of an isekai (most notably the long title about a second chance at life and coming back in a fantasy setting) and how it is executed, its popularity makes a lot of sense.

While it is true that a lot of series or products that propel a genre can feel outdated a few years down the line, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has aged quite well. It has a wide variety of manga series but the story is very easy to follow and a lot of people who have enjoyed the anime adaptation by Eight Bits Studio have wanted to give the source material a decent chance.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

All the details about That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Where to read

When it comes to the That time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime manga series, there is good news for those who prefer that medium as the first choice to consume stories. The manga is published by Kodansha and they have their K Manga app, which can be downloaded and people can enjoy all the series in their catalog, making things a lot easier for newcomers.

For those who have a preference for physical copies when it comes to reading, there are a lot of options on Amazon. Both the manga and the light novel series can be found on that platform, particularly in English, so it can be a very good start their collection and have something going on regarding this series.

What to expect

Considering how popular the isekai genre has become over the years and how many stories have been produced with a similar premise, the concept of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime can feel a bit repetitive. At the heart of the series is Satoru Mikami, a Japanese salaryman in his mid-30s who was stabbed to death and came back as a slime in a fantasy setting.

Satoru discovers that he is now in a new world with a second chance at life and has the ability to devour something and copy its appearance and abilities, which obviously comes in handy for him throughout the series. He eventually befriends a dragon named Veldora, who helps him gain a new identity as Rimuru Tempest, and finds a new role as the ruler of a powerful kingdom.

The people of the Great Forest of Jura accept Rimuru as their leader and he has to find a way to make things work as they found the city of Tempest. All of these actions don't go unnoticed and they start attracting political enemies and people who want to take them down, which is the main focus of the series as Rimuru tries to find his place in this world.

Final thoughts

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is very popular when it comes to the isekai community but fairly underrated in the anime community as a whole. While the initial premise can be considered as silly, Rimuru is a very solid main character and his journey allows to show the struggles of forming an empire.

